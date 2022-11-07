Marcos Martínez Barazón, former president of the Diputación de León for the PP, is received by residents of the town of Cuadros after leaving prison as a result of his arrest in Púnica, in 2014. J. Casares (EFE)

The Punic Operation, the corrupt network around the former Madrid councilor Francisco Granados, still reserves important headaches for the PP. Despite the fact that the party saved the biggest setback with the dismissal in October of former regional presidents Esperanza Aguirre and Ignacio González, the case continues. And, starting next Thursday, the National Court plans to hold the second trial of the investigations, which will seat two former popular leaders on the bench, as well as a former socialist mayor. They thus mark the way for 32 other former PP officials who are already prosecuted for the different lines of investigation of the case, a macroplot of bribery and diversion of money that nested mainly in administrations in the hands of the conservative formation, which also had with a box b.

Irregularities in Leon. The first trial of punic case It was held five years ago, but it was not about the plot itself. Then, the court sentenced Francisco Granados to two years in prison for the tip-off he received from a civil guard, who notified the former secretary general of the Madrid PP and a trusted man of Aguirre, president of the Community, of the existence of the investigation. between 2003 and 2012.

Now, more than five years after that oral hearing, the National Court will begin to really delve into the corrupt network, and will begin with the alleged irregularities detected in León. Starting next Thursday, the court will prosecute Marcos Martínez Barazón, former president of the Diputación for the PP and current independent mayor of the municipality of Cuadros; and Pedro Vicente Sánchez, who was alderman of the town of Puebla de Lillo under the acronym of the popular. Four other alleged members of the plot also sit on the bench: the former controller of the Provincial Council; computer entrepreneur Alejandro de Pedro and his partner José Antonio Alonso Conesa, former socialist mayor of Cartagena; and an employee of De Pedro.

In this part of the summary —baptized as Separate Piece 2—, the investigators concluded that public funds were diverted to pay for reputable private works. on-line for the benefit of PP politicians, and that an attempt was made to rig the award of a ski resort in the province. Martínez Barazón, for whom the Prosecutor’s Office is asking for eight years in prison, agreed to the position of president of the Provincial Council after the murder of his predecessor, Isabel Carrasco —shot in May 2014—. According to the investigating judge, Barazón then required the services of De Pedro, who was offering jobs to improve his reputation. on-line, with the aim of “consolidating” his new position, since he was being “discussed” by other party officials. These services were allegedly paid for with public money.

Irregular financing of the PP. The holding of the trial on the irregularities in León, which is scheduled to last until December, will open the way for another thirty senior PP officials to sit on the bench for Púnica. One of the lines of investigation that has already been concluded deals with box b of the popular Madrilenians, called Piece 9. Judge Manuel García-Castellón left Aguirre and González out of this part of the case, but proposed judging by she to six people directly linked to the conservative formation: among them, to Granados; Beltrán Gutiérrez, former manager of the party in Madrid; former councilor Borja Sarasola; and Isabel Gallego, former press officer of the former regional president. A list that has not yet been closed and that could increase, since resources have been presented to expand it and include, for example, also former counselor Salvador Victoria.

Beltrán Gutiérrez, former manager of the PP in Madrid. Alvaro Garcia

Mayors, councilors and a senator. The other three parts of the summary that have already been sent to trial are Parts 3, 6 and 7, which deal respectively with alleged illegalities in the province of Murcia; irregularities in the awarding of contracts in the Community of Madrid to the company Waiter Music, headed by José Luis Huerta, a friend of Granados; and the fixing of contracts granted in this same autonomy to the energy company Cofely. In them, the presence of senior PP officials is overwhelming: in addition to Granados, there are a dozen former popular mayors; many other former councilors, general directors, chiefs of staff… and former senator David Erguido.

David Erguido, during a senate session held in 2020, in which Minister Irene Montero spoke. EUROPE PRESS/J. Hellin. POOL (Europa Press)

Six other lines of research. This long list can still grow more. There are six other pieces of the punic case why the judge must still decide whether to send someone to the bench.