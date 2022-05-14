Silvia, employee of the La Morenica administration of the Progreso neighborhood, with the number of the second prize of the National Lottery. / Guillermo Carrion / AGM

The second prize of the National Lottery draw has left more than one million euros among the residents of the Progreso neighborhood of Murcia. Administration number 54, called La Morenica and located at number 61 Avenida del Progreso, fully distributed all tenths of number 86147, the winning combination of the second prize in this draw.

Approach, like someone who is going to buy bread, and turn around with 12,000 euros under his arm. That is what happened this Saturday morning to one of the regular clients of this administration. She, who came to pick up the weekly tenth of her number to which she is subscribed, 86147, has been one of the hundred clients who have been graced with the second prize of the National Lottery draw this Saturday.

Because that has been the number of tickets sold, one hundred divided into ten bills. In addition, from the establishment they indicate that everyone has been released, since it is a subscription number. The amount distributed amounts, therefore, to 1.2 million euros, which have gone, in principle, to residents of the neighborhood, according to the calculations of Silvia, a clerk in the office.

“We already gave another second on April 21,” he pointed out, highlighting what has been a lucky month for this administration. «As soon as I found out, I ran to my boss, who quickly realized that it was the number before last Fat Christmas; coincidences of life”, commented Silvia.

The first prize of this Saturday’s draw was for number 54044, which went to Medina de Rioseco, Valladolid; and in Malaga.

In addition, the refunds 8, 7 and 4 are added, which are rewarded with the return that is equivalent to the 6 euros that the tenth costs. A figure that amounts to 60 euros if you have the entire series.