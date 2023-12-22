Friday, December 22, 2023, 1:03 p.m.



| Updated 1:10 p.m.

It's not the jackpot, but having 125,000 euros that was not available until just a few hours ago is a joy (and a surprise). This is what the lucky ones who chose a tenth with the number 58303 experienced this Friday, December 22, and which ended up emerging from the hype as second prize in the 2023 Christmas Lottery. A shower of euros that will shower hundreds of Spaniards. This second prize was sold in San Pedro del Pinatar; once again 'El Perolo' distributes the fortune in the Christmas Lottery draw.

And it is, although the 400,000 euros that the winning combination of the Christmas Lottery draw takes are much more 'sweet', the second prize of this traditional 'raffle' leaves 1,250,000 euros per ticket, that is, the six figures of prize for each tenth. Find out the last hour of the draw on the LA VERDAD live stream.

Although you do not have the winning number for this second prize of the Christmas Lottery, it is possible to have had a more modest joy with the rest of the prizes and stones that are drawn on the morning of December 22. You can check your 2023 Christmas Lottery tenths here: you just have to enter a combination of numbers and the amount you have played, since having bought a ticket (that is, 10 tenths) is not the same as sharing that same ticket with another person (you participate with 10 euros) or it is a ballot, in which the amount can even be one euro.

How much does the Treasury get from the second prize in the Christmas Lottery?



Although it is not a negligible amount, it must be taken into account that the percentage that the Treasury takes from each of the categories must be subtracted from the second prize in the Christmas Lottery, and that in this case, as it corresponds to a higher amount At 40,0000 euros, 20% has been withheld by the Tax Agency. This means that, when this winning tenth is collected from the bank, the amount that will appear in the current account will be 108,000 euros.

Obviously, if more tenths of the same number that has been awarded in the Christmas Lottery have been purchased, the 'pinch' that the Treasury takes is much greater, at the same time that the amount that the winner takes also increases.

What to do to collect a Christmas Lottery prize



The lucky winners of this second prize in the Christmas Lottery will have to hurry if they want to collect the amount they have won this Friday. And this Friday is the last working day of the week, therefore it is the last day on which the banks open and the tenth millionaire can be deposited in their vault.

If it is not achieved, the ticket will have to be kept until the following Tuesday, since this 2023 Christmas holidays mean that the weekend will be a little longer than usual. In this case, Monday is Christmas Day, December 25, so all banking entities will remain closed. Having the tenth in safekeeping, it can be deposited the next day, Tuesday, December 26, and the amount will finally be reflected in the checking account the following day.

A fundamental step that no winner of the Christmas Lottery should not forget is that to deposit the money into the account it is essential to go to the bank with the DNI, to be able to attest to the identity and who is the owner of the account. in which you want to collect the Christmas Lottery prize.

However, if the prize you won in this Lottery draw is less than 2,000 euros, you will not have to go to the bank to get this small reward. The official Lottery and Betting administrations are authorized to pay prizes that are less than this amount on the same day of the draw, starting at 6:00 p.m. That is, on the afternoon of December 22 you can withdraw your prize at any administration.