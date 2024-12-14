Eleven other arrestees would have tried to commit suicide due to the conditions in prison

12/14/2024



Updated at 8:51 p.m.





Another life that is lost in the hands of the Venezuelan State. On Friday, the death, in police custody, of Jesús Álvarez, one of the hundreds of post-election political prisoners and who was held in the Tocuyito prison, was confirmed. His cellmates had…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only