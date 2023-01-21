Nacozari, Sonora.- After a family discussion on January 5, Martha Esther Sánchez Yáñez, 32 years old old, left his home in Nacozari, Sonora and was never seen again.

Barely two days after the incident, the young woman contacted her family again by telephone and, since then, they have not heard from her.

Since it was not possible to locate her, Martha’s relatives filed the complaint on Thursday, January 18. She fears for her health and integrity

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you can call 662 289 88 00 Ext 15512.