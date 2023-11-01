Lawrence Faucettea 58-year-old patient, survived only six weeks after becoming the second person to undergo surgery. experimental transplant with a genetically modified pig heart. Due to his heart disease and other pre-existing health conditions, he was not eligible for a traditional human heart transplant.

He University of Maryland Medical Center, where the experimental procedure was performed, reported a month after the operation that Faucette was progressing well, spending time with his family and undergoing physical therapy. “My only real hope is the pig transplant, the xenotransplant,” Faucette told the hospital in an internal interview several days before the surgery.

Prior to death, doctors reported that his heart function was excellent and had stopped medications normally used to support heart function. “We have had no evidence of infections and so far there is no evidence of rejection,” Dr. Bartley Griffith, clinical director of the Cardiac Xenotransplant Program, who performed the surgery, said in public statements at the time.

However, Faucette’s body began to show signs of rejection in recent days and he died on Tuesday. “Mr. Faucette’s dying wish was that we make the most of what we have learned from our experience, so that others will have the opportunity to receive a new heart when a human organ is not available,” Griffith said.

An experimental transplant with great challenges

Faucette was initially hospitalized at UMMC on September 14 after experiencing symptoms of heart failure and underwent the modified pig heart transplant six days later. The University of Maryland also performed the first modified pig heart transplant in 2022on that occasion David Bennett, 57, died two months after the experimental procedure.

According to doctors, Organ rejection is the most significant challenge in traditional transplants and may be even more prominent in organ transplants from animals to humans. The hospital clarified that doctors treated Faucette with an experimental antibody to suppress her immune system and prevent rejection.

The hospital reported that there were no signs of organ rejection at the time of his death, but an autopsy ultimately determined that Bennett died of heart failure due to “a complex series of factors”, including your health condition before surgery. In a statement about her husband’s death, Ann Faucette thanked everyone involved in her care. “Larry began this journey with an open mind and complete trust in Dr. Griffith and his team. He knew his time with us was short, and this was his last chance to do something for others,” she said. .

According to National Transplant Organization of the United StatesAs of November 1, 2023, there are more than 124,000 people on the waiting list to receive an organ transplant in the United States. Of them, more than 3,000 are waiting for a heart. The organs in greatest demand in the country are the kidneys, followed by the liver, heart and lungs.