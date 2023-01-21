The famous American astronaut Buzz Aldrin, who participated in the “Apollo 11” mission and was the second person to set foot on the surface of the moon, announced that he got married on Friday on the occasion of his ninety-third birthday.
Aldrin officially tied the knot in a private ceremony with Anka Fore, Executive Vice President of Buzz Aldrin Ventures.
“On my 93rd birthday… I am pleased to announce that I have married, Dr. Anka Four,” the astronaut wrote on Twitter, accompanying his tweet with a photo of himself with the 63-year-old woman, according to US media. “We are united in the sacred bonds of matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles (western United States) as excited as two teenagers on the run,” he added.
Information about Fore, on her professional LinkedIn page, shows that she obtained a Ph.D. in chemical engineering in 1996 from the University of Pittsburgh (East). Prior to joining Buzz Aldrin Ventures, she worked for the chemicals companies Union Carbide and Johnson Mathew. She was also the treasurer of the California Hydrogen Business Council.
Buzz Aldrin’s previous three marriages ended in divorce.
Aldrin is the only one still alive from the Apollo 11 mission, during which he and Neil Armstrong became the first people to set foot on the moon on July 20, 1969.
Armstrong died in 2012, while Michael Collins, the third member of the expedition, passed away in April 2021.
