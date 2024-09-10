Chihuahua. – “With a stroke of luck,” the second ordinary session of the 68th Legislature was able to continue its course, after which the provisional president, PAN member Carla Rivas, had to request a count of deputies to see if they completed the quorum, during the discussion of an exhortation to the Senate regarding Judicial Reform. This became relevant, after the second consecutive session in the State Congress was about to be suspended, as well as the second session in the order of the Legislature that took office on September 1. Given the momentary absence of President Elizabeth Guzmán, of Morena, PAN member Carla Rivas interrupted the position of deputy María Antonieta Pérez to count the number of deputies in the plenary session. As each of the 33 deputies were mentioned, some arrived until completing 20 of the 33 total, but at the beginning of the count the plenary session had the presence of only 14. The first ordinary session of the legislature, last Tuesday, September 3, was suspended due to the irruption of groups identified with Morena, who were protesting modifications to the Law of Citizen Participation regarding the requirements for the revocation of mandate, which is why the benches abandoned the plenary session that day.