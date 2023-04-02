Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, the Emirati aid ship – the second of its kind – arrived today at the port of Latakia, carrying more than two thousand tons. Her biography was carried out by the Emirates Red Crescent as part of Operation “The Gallant Knight 2”, as part of its efforts to enhance the recovery phase for the benefit of the brotherly Syrian people.

And the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense announced that this shipment comes as an extension of the UAE aid, which has been ongoing through the continuous air bridge since the earthquake occurred last month, and the second ship is the largest of its kind, as it carries “2,215 tons”, consisting of 1,040 tons of foodstuffs, and 600 tons of materials. relief, in addition to 573 tons of building materials.

Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Red Crescent Authority, confirmed that this aid comes within the framework of the role played by the UAE and its wise leadership to reduce the humanitarian repercussions left by the earthquake disaster on the Syrian and Turkish arenas, pointing to the wise leadership’s keenness to provide the best humanitarian services to the brothers. To help them overcome their current circumstances.

Al-Mazrouei said that the Emirates Red Crescent Authority is continuing to strengthen its response for the benefit of those affected as part of the “Gentle Knight 2” operation launched by the UAE as part of its humanitarian commitment and solidarity responsibility with the earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey, indicating that the authority is working in all directions to alleviate the extent of suffering. That is why the “Bridges of Good” campaign was launched by the authority in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Community Development and Emirati humanitarian organizations.

For his part, His Excellency Engineer Amer Ismail Hilal, Governor of Lattakia in the brotherly Syrian Arab Republic, appreciated the tireless efforts made by the United Arab Emirates to provide relief to those affected by the earthquake disaster, and its standing by the Syrian people from the first moment. The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense launched Operation Gallant Knight 2, which It included search and rescue teams and sending humanitarian aid by air and sea, expressing his thanks to the government and people of the UAE for the continuous humanitarian efforts of the Syrian people.

The Emirati ship contains food parcels, medical supplies such as medicines, diapers, wheelchairs and medical beds, in addition to living necessities such as winter clothes, blankets, mattresses, carpets and tents, in addition to building materials and various materials.

Operation “The Gallant Knight 2” is one of the forms of support for the affected people in the Syrian Arab Republic and the Turkish Republic, with the participation of the armed forces, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the “Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works” and the “Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works”. And the Emirates Red Crescent, and the ship’s cargo will be distributed to the areas affected by the earthquake, in coordination with the Syrian Red Crescent.