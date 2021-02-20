The pandemic also has some positive side effect: an interest in speaking more precisely. What does this mean exactly lockdown? And quarantine?

They are some of the most searched words during the year of the coronavirus in the Dictionary of the Spanish language (DLE), which has exceeded one billion queries. This milestone sprays its own brand, by increasing the volume of visits by 45 percent.

The record corresponds to the period between February 2020 and January 2021, thanks to consultations made by users from all over the world through the online edition of the dictionary: https://dle.rae.es/.

The ranking of the most searched words starts, precisely, with lockdown, and they follow cynical, pandemic, science, quarantine, gallant, resilience, ethical Y asymptomatic. The relationship between cynical and bizarre with him is not very clear. coronavirus, so it is surprising that these words also appear on the list of the most wanted, but it is already known that the human mind is very complex.

The Royal Spanish Academy, author of the DLE together with the other associated language academies in Asale, points out that “The health crisis and the sociopolitical present at the international level are reflected in the terms in which the speakers have shown more interest ”.

The RAE presents a sample of other words that are also among the most consulted in the online dictionary: feminism, culture, philosophy, fascism, can, political, dystopia, to procrastinate, love, Liberty, empathy, democracy.

Regarding the geographical origin of the consultations, the RAE also reports the classification table. The first country is Spain, followed by Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, Chile, the United States, Ecuador, Venezuela and Guatemala.

The Spanish dictionary, the normative work of the Spanish academies, updated its entries last November with 2557 news, with terms such as coronavirus, COVID, deconfine, antiretroviral, emoji Y trolling.

