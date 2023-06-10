The Amorebieta squad and leaders, a team that has been promoted to Segunda. Javier Hernandez Juantegui

Life goes on in Amorebieta, with 19,800 inhabitants, as if a miracle had not occurred just two weeks ago. The residents circulate calmly through the streets of the town, motorists respect the speed limits and the surroundings of the Urritxe municipal field, on the other side of the Bilbao-San Sebastián highway, do not present the appearance of having been the scene of a phenomenon strange, that a modest football team ascends to the Second Division again, that it stubbornly goes against the current again.

The first was in a hostile environment, in the packed Vivero de Badajoz and against the local team, in 2021. Against all logic, the love they beat an opponent who had only lost two games all season. He was promoted, played in the Second Division and was relegated, although fighting for permanence until the end. He did not give away anything although he paid for the hazing. But in the town they begin to get used to miracles, or maybe they are not. The blue team was bottom on the seventh day this season. “And the buzz among the fans was already beginning,” acknowledges the president Jon Larrea. “We knew we were on the right track, so we didn’t rush into anything.”

The players also thought the same. “It was normal for there to be mismatches,” admits Unai Marino, one of the two footballers on the team who survived in the squad after relegation from the Second Division. “The entire squad was new, we started the preseason with a dozen,” he recalls. “But the doubts were from outsiders. Here, at home, we knew that things were being done well”, claims Asier Goiria, the sports director of Amorebieta; “Little by little we went out and got good results.”

The team was led by Haritz Mujika, who took over the reins after the dismissal of Iñigo Vélez de Mendizabal in the middle of the previous season. He had retired as a footballer in the Biscayan team and joined the coaching staff. Circumstances put him in front, and the club trusted his judgment. Little by little, the Amorebieta began to climb. “Eldense was nine points behind, but we didn’t see it as unreasonable to get to challenge them for first place”, acknowledges Goiria.

Then, a misfortune within the club, became a catharsis. Aitor Larruzea, the old-fashioned manager of Amorebieta, one of those who painted the stripes of the field, sold tickets or acted as a delegate with the children, appeared dead, of natural causes, in his room at the hotel where the team was staying face to face to the match against La Nucia, in Alicante, which was suspended by agreement between both clubs. It was a very hard blow for a very familiar club. “But after that,” says the sports director, “he had to play three games in one week. Against the leader, Eldense, the one suspended in La Nucia, and against Real B. We won all three and took a big leap in the standings”. According to the president, “that was the biggest blow of the entire season, especially on a personal level.”

“We started to believe that we could storm the top spot,” says Jon Mikel Magunagoitia, the starting goalkeeper for the love, a boy from the town who came out of the club’s lower teams to join the Eibar structure and play last season at Zamora before returning home. He is only 22 years old and has already starred in a promotion. “For a player from here, who started in the lower categories, it’s very big,” he says. “In addition, you feel the warmth of the fans, which in recent games has been incredible. On promotion day, against Bilbao Athletic, seeing all the blue stands is unforgettable”.

Amorebieta was reinforced in the middle of the season with the Australian Ryan Edwards, and with Julen Jon, the son of the legendary Athletic player Julen Guerrero, who arrived on loan from Real Madrid, and who contributed four goals to the team’s baggage.

The promotion reached the third, because Amorebieta was able to climb to three days from the end against Logroñés. That day, more than a thousand fans traveled to Las Gaunas, who returned sated after a morning on Calle Laurel, but sad after the tie at the local team’s discount. “It was a great goal and there is nothing to say”, says Magunagoitia. His partner, Unai Marino, admits that it was a blow, “but we didn’t have anxiety. Asier Goiria had told us that such an achievement is achieved in the last corner and skidding, and we wanted to show him that we could do it sooner”.

They had to wait two more days. “She had warned him. It’s not easy at all, nobody here gives anything away”, replies the technical director. It could not be in Logroño, nor at home, with Urritxe packed, against Nástic, who was risking permanence. It happened in Lezama, which will be his home next season, against the Athletic branch. There the joy overflowed. But in the board they kept a cool head. “We know that it will be a difficult challenge again,” acknowledges the president Jon Larrea, “but he doesn’t catch us as rookies. We have the experience of last season. We’ll have to get to work, but now we know what to do.” Among other things, definitely getting Amorebieta to play in the town. “Now the conditions are not met, but we are working on a project so that Urritxe can host Second Division matches.” The board does not want to give more details, “because it is the City Council that should know first”, but it does state that the CVC fund that the club subscribed to last season will serve to finance a large part of the works.

They will have to set up a squad for the category, “in which the sports director is already working”, but they will also have to convince Goiria to stay for one more season. “. The first thing is to close his renewal. We are advancing in the negotiations, he has asked us for time, but I am optimistic,” says Larrea. “We’ve done well with him.” What no longer hangs over the heads of the Amorebieta leaders is the obligation to turn the club into a public limited company. “In our first year we had to take the matter to the Assembly of partners because it was mandatory. When it ceased to be, we discarded it.” For Larrea, “it is neither good nor bad to be a public limited company, but for the reality of our club and our people, it may not be the best option.” A timely amendment to the Sports Law, inspired by the PNV, which will govern in the town after the municipal elections, paved the way.

Consummated the second miracle of Amorebieta, the club faces the challenge. “It won’t be easy”, they all repeat, “but it will be beautiful, like the other time”. This Saturday, Amorebieta was proclaimed champion of the 1st RFEF, by beating Racing de Ferrol in the final (3-2 on aggregate round-trip), in their last game in the category before playing the season that It comes in the Second Division.

