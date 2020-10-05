The second meeting of The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) will begin tomorrow, Tuesday in Japan’s capital Tokyo, to deal with the growing threats from China. Foreign Ministers of Australia, India, Japan and America will participate in this meeting. The first meeting of this organization was held in New York in 2019. In this meeting, a consensus can be reached in all countries to formally strengthen this organization on regional security.This organization was first announced in the year 2007, but it could not happen due to the severe economic downturn in 2008. The Prime Minister of Australia at the time was Kevin Rudd, considered close to China. During his tenure, relations between Australia and China were greatly strengthened. Rudd himself also spoke the Chinese language Mandarin very well. In such a situation, he distanced himself from joining this group.

Australia and China become enemies

Scott Morrison is currently in power in Australia. During his tenure, relations with China over the Corona virus continued to deteriorate. For the first time, the United States had called for a response from China to the Corona virus at the United Nations. At that time Australia supported America openly. The same relationship between the two countries continued to deteriorate. The situation today is that Australia is increasing its military strength rapidly against China. At the same time, China has issued an advisory to its citizens not to travel to Australia.

Hence the best time for the formation of a quad

At present, China is in dispute with countries around the world. India and Japan in Asia are most affected by China’s aggressive expansionist policies to the corona virus epidemic. These two countries are the largest economic and military power of the continent. On the other hand, America is also under stress on many issues with China. There are many issues, including Taiwan, Hong Kong, Embassy, ​​Tibet, which the US and China face. That is why these powers appear to be united against China.

India was once the weakest link in the Quad

India was considered as the second weakest link of the quad. The reason for this was the economic trade between the two countries. The sentiment of nationalism has also increased sharply since the change of power in India in 2014. China has been viewed with suspicion in India since 1962. Recently, China became completely disillusioned with the dragon when China infiltrated the Ladakh region and carried out the Galvan incident. For this reason, India and America also became increasingly close.

China clashed with Japan over islands

There is a dispute between China and Japan over the islands located in the East China Sea. Both countries lay claim to these uninhabited islands. Those are known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaos in China. The administration of these islands has been in Japanese hands since 1972. At the same time, China claims that these islands come under its jurisdiction and Japan should give up its claim. Not only this, the Communist Party of China has even threatened military action to capture it.

Know what is quad

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) started in 2007. However, it started in the year 2004–2005 when India extended a helping hand after the tsunami that hit several countries in Southeast Asia. Four countries in the Quad include the United States, Japan, Australia and India. In March, the Quad also had a meeting regarding the corona virus. For the first time in this, New Zealand, D. Korea and Vietnam also joined.

China is protesting

Ever since the formation of this group, China has been irritated and is continuously opposing it. In the midst of ongoing military tension in Ladakh, China’s official newspaper Global Times continues to threaten India. At the same time, the edict is that India should stay away from the Quad and follow its policy of non-alignment.