On Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. sharp, one more edition of the royal classic will take place. One hundred thirty-one in the general count; fourth time that they will see each other on US soil, where tigers It has a balance in favor with two wins and a draw. Houston, Texas will host the northern party.
striped He will arrive decimated at the commitment, due to the terrible injury suffered by Germán Berterame in the agony of the match against Portland Timbers, for the round of 32 of the Leagues Cup. In a play that already occurred in added time, the Argentine forward got stuck his left foot on the rubber, causing a fracture that could leave him out of the courts for the remainder of the 2023 Apertura tournament.
It was thought that Tigres would arrive fully at the derby, which is why in various radio programs and talks among fans they assured that Robert Dante Siboldi’s men were the favorites for this edition of the royal classic.
However, a few hours ago, Pello Maldonado posted on his Twitter account that Tigres would suffer two casualties for tonight’s game: Diego Reyes, who left the match against San José with discomfort, and newcomer Ozziel Herrera, who at Apparently he was injured in one of the last training sessions ahead of the round of 16 match against Rayados
Although the injuries to Diego Reyes and Ozziel Herrera do not compare to those suffered by Germán Berterame, who is said to be out of the field for at least six months, the immediate consequences are the same: both miss the royal classic and cause their respective coaches have to modify their line-ups ahead of a kill or be killed game that can condition many things throughout the semester.
#loss #Tigres #classic #Rayados #Leagues #Cup #confirmed
Leave a Reply