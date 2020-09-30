They say that Amado Carrillo, leader of the Juárez cartel, died in July 1997 after undergoing a complicated operation to modify his face. It was never known if his death was caused by members of a rival cartel – legend doubts that it really happened – but the doctors who operated on him were murdered four months later. Luis Zelkowicz (Caracas, 1955) has been in charge of reviving the history of The Lord of the heavens —So called because it replaced the planes for the transport of drugs by Boeing 727— on the small screen for Telemundo. And he does not hesitate to affirm: “The Lord of the heavens it has changed the lives of all of us who have been involved in it ”.

The narco soap opera won the 2014 International Emmy Award for Best Non-English Language Primetime Program. The premiere of the third season in the United States, in April 2015, became the most watched program in the history of Telemundo, with 2.6 million viewers. And the fourth will be released in April of this year.

Zelkowicz has joined the success of writing a series about drug traffickers. The frog’s sign Y Escobar, the patron of evil, are other examples of narco soap operas that in recent times have awakened a taste for these stories, especially in the United States and Latin America. The Venezuelan writer wanted to make it clear in his script that drug traffickers “have the punishment through real or poetic justice of suffering a penalty, in jail, or worse, never having the happiness they thought they were looking for.”

Question. A lifetime in soap operas. Does one blend into the stories one writes?

Answer. More than mimicry, there is endearing with the characters and commitment to the story, to oneself and to the audience. If that doesn’t exist, things don’t go well. With 33 years as a professional in television, first as a researcher in a semiological analysis team – a luxury that Radio Caracas Televisión gave itself – and almost immediately writing fiction, I think that if one manages to get out of that melee with characters and situations that is writing a soap opera, that’s enough.

P. Where have you found inspiration?

R. Like all artistic manifestations, soap operas are a product of their social time. Its raw material is in the collective imagination of everyday life. It could be said that, as in any narrative or theatrical literary manifestation, reality is the bow with which the arrows of fiction are launched. Telenovelas have never been in that Manichaean scheme in which certain criticism and perception have locked them up, like the invariable love story of the poor girl with the rich boy. It is a simplistic analysis that fortunately has been left behind, to the point that they are currently being studied in universities as a more complex narrative body in its plot of action and mass cultural phenomenon.

P. The last one, which he is currently writing, is a great success. Do you have a special appreciation for her above the rest?

Rafael Amaya characterized as Aurelio Casillas, a fictionalized version of the drug trafficker Amado Carrillo. Telemundo

R. Obviously The Lord of the heavens It has changed the lives of all of us who have been involved in it, actors, writers, producers… Since the writing, the fact of being a series with several seasons has required much more time dedicated to a single story and characters. On the other hand, that feeling that we like the product so much reinforces the fact that we are doing things well. Each story has enormous value for me because it has corresponded to a moment in my career. I am fortunate to enjoy the work I do a lot and, furthermore, the challenge of the present is always the most important.

P. Is it difficult to write about drug trafficking, when it surrounds the day to day in many countries inside and outside of Latin America?

R. By not making a chronicle, but a work of fiction, all these real elements enter an alchemy in which the end result is very realistic characters and situations. One as a communicator has the responsibility not to fall for the apology of crime. In this story I have been very concerned to make it clear that these antiheroes not only have an existence made of luxuries and pleasures, but also live the shock of having given their lives as criminals and have the punishment by way of real or poetic justice of suffering a punishment, be it concrete, in jail, or worse, which is never having the happiness they thought they were looking for.

P. How did you cope the first time you sat down to write the script for The Lord of the heavens?

R. Already in Mexico, at the end of the nineties, I worked with Alberto Barrera Tyszka’s team, on his novel Too much heart, for Argos TV, in which one of the main characters was inspired by The Lord of the heavens, Amado Carrillo Fuentes. Drug trafficking has ended up being part of contemporary history and television cannot escape that.

P. Does creating a version of Amado Carrillo Fuentes make it easier to work and not being obliged to follow the events that occurred to the letter?

R. Of course we do not have the ties that a reporter has with the veracity of the facts. Ours enters more the realm of verisimilitude. We work with fictional characters, even if people have the feeling that they are seeing something that happened in real life. That is why I always insist that we are doing fiction. The characters already have their own universe, their own story through more than 340 hours as the fourth season ends.

P. Where does the essence of The Lord of the heavens what makes her so attractive?

R. It is a sum of factors that involves from the production values ​​and the casting, to the narrative structure, in which the action elements of the weekly series are mixed with the structure of the daily broadcast story such as the telenovela. It has also been very attractive for the public to see the passions that move these characters from a three-dimensional and more human perspective.

P. How do you assess the prohibition that exists, precisely in Venezuela, not to transmit narco soap operas on public television? Isn’t society ready to see them?

R. In Venezuela there is a serious communication problem. Venezuelan society is prepared to consume any type of programming. It is a very common phrase that many Venezuelans repeat that when we believe that things cannot get worse, they get worse. Of course, all under the guise of working for the welfare of a people for which the State decides what to read, what to see on television, how to think … while they have been a total failure from the economic point of view .

P. In Venezuela the confrontation between the Legislative and the Executive has already begun. Does the country have a solution? What do you need?

R. Venezuela needs sincere dialogue. With the results of the elections of December 6, the hegemony of power administration ended. It is what Venezuelans want, they just said it at the polls. Social justice is achieved in democracies, with all the problems there may be, not in those experiments doomed to failure.

P. Sometimes, followers wonder if it is necessary to extend the series to infinity. Do you think the same will happen with this one?

R. We will see what else the characters and the public demand of us. History, we have, because in our case the follow-up of the series is organic. The initial characters have gone through many adventures, many have disappeared, new ones have arrived. The outline of reality in which we draw inspiration, the political and social evolution of the region, continues to provide elements.

P. How do you manage to maintain the plot tension for more than 70 episodes per season?

R. It is difficult, but perhaps the very abysmal condition of these characters, always on the edge, allows the constant appearance of surprises, which generate new situations and adventures that maintain the narrative tension.

P. Where does the fourth season of The Lord of the heavens?

R. More than in the previous three, the theme of death haunts our main character. You will have to face death face to face.