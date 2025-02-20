Climate change and its consequences, such as extreme heat waves, are an increasingly palpable reality in Europe. In 2024, the UN urged governments to take measures to prevent heat -related deaths. According to this organism, every year … They die near 500,000 People in the world for causes linked to extreme heat, 36 percent of them in Europe. These deaths could be avoided if the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) on the Access to green spaces In cities.

In Greece, the effects of climate change are increasingly evident. The heat waves are prolonged, forest fires sweep thousands of hectares of forest every year and more than a thousand deaths are related to heat. Athensone of the most densely urbanized capitals, has only one 11 percent of green space, a percentage well below the European average.

A study conducted by the Institute of Global Health of Barcelona (ISGlobal) in more than a thousand European cities places Athens among those that present the greatest mortality due to lack of access to green areas, with a total of a total of 1,431 avoidable deaths. In addition, recent forest fires have destroyed 23 percent of the city’s green lungs. In 2024, the Mornos reservoir, built in the 70s to ensure the water supply in the Attica region, lost more than 40 meters of capacity due to heat waves and lack of rains.

Aware of these challenges, the mayor of Athens, Jaris Dukas, has launched an ambitious Urban Arborization Plan with the aim of reducing in Five degrees Celsius The temperature of the city during the hottest months. Among its initiatives, the plantation of 25,000 trees stands out during its mandate and the application of rule 3-30-300: that is, to see three trees from the window, that 30% of the neighborhood is covered by trees and that your house is less than 300 meters from a park.

Athens seeks to integrate its cultural and water heritage in the solution of the problem such as, for example, the Restoration and reuse of the Adriano Aqueduct, whose construction ended in the 140s of our era and will now be used to optimize the use of the city’s water.

Adriano’s aqueduct supplied water to Athens for more than 1,800 years and, although it ceased to be used after the construction of the Marathon reservoir, its infrastructure, which has more than 300 wells, continues to have a Incalculable value. The most interesting thing about this aqueduct is that it is not supplied with a single spring, but that Extract water from subsoil along its entire route. Thus, when the water from the aqueduct is extracted, it is automatically recharged with water water level, which makes it a system sustainable and efficient.

This aqueduct travels 20 kilometers, mostly underground, from northern Athens to the city ​​centercrossing seven municipalities, including Jalandri: the largest neighborhood in the northern sector of the city that, in addition to its great offer of leisure and gastronomy, retains numerous archaeological remains such as the aqueduct itself, or the Roman funeral monument ‘.

25,000 cubic meters of water per year

The municipal authorities of Jalandri, in collaboration with the EYDAP water management company, plan to reuse the water transported by the aqueduct to save about 25,000 cubic meters of water per year. This will be achieved by manufacturing a Irrigation system 5 kilometers long, the installation of smart counters and the construction of Aljibes To supply tank trucks.

This is intended, not only to optimize the use of water, reducing the consumption of drinking for uses such as irrigation or cleaning public spaces, but also to face the challenges of climate change: the increase in temperature, the lack of green spaces and drought.

In this sense, the Creation of Green Spaces Around the aqueduct and its wells and the creation of an “Adriania community”, which aims to aware of the usual visits to monuments, ”according to those responsible for the project on their website.

This project for restoration and reuse of the aqueduct will not only be limited to Athens. It is planned to expand the initiative to other neighborhoods of the city crossed by the aqueduct and carry out similar projects in other European cities, where cultural heritage will combine with the natural and resources to fight against climate change.