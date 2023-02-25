It takes nine hours and the luck of finding a direct flight to leave Vladivostok, a tiny city in the frigid Russian east with a port on the Sea of ​​Japan, and reach Moscow. For Veronika Semenova it was not even the half of the trip. From Moscow to Armenia, stops in Greece, Poland and Germany, and almost four days later, Buenos Aires. She had packed everything that her eight-month pregnancy, a six-year-old daughter and the uncertainty of leaving with no plans to return to a city she didn’t know and where no one was waiting for her allowed her. She spent the first night in a hotel in the Abasto neighborhood, the nerve center of Buenos Aires that still embraces tango and street crime, and the first time she went out she saw a man break the glass of a car in an assault . It was May 2022. She was going to live in that city ever since.

“After the experience we were living, it was difficult for anything to surprise us,” he recalls almost a year later, and lets out a smile. While she holds little Aurora, who has just turned seven months, in her arms and tries not to lose sight of Nicoleta, who is running around the park, Veronika, 35, says that her first impression was not the final one. “At that moment I only cared about the unborn baby and that we fled Russia,” she says. “Buenos Aires ended up being more beautiful than she imagined. The trees, everything very green, those bright colors, the people who are very friendly”.

Tens of thousands of women have followed in her footsteps since Russia’s war in Ukraine broke out on February 24 last year. There is no direct way to travel the more than 13,000 kilometers that separate Buenos Aires from Moscow, but a health system with luxury private hospitals and free, top-level public institutions, along with a constitutional tradition of welcoming “all men of the world who wish to inhabit Argentine soil” are well worth the attempt. More than 22,000 people with Russian passports have arrived in Argentina between the end of January and mid-February alone. Some 9,000 have remained in the country, according to data provided by the immigration authorities, and at least 2,400 have begun residence procedures.

Veronika plays with her daughter Aurora in a park in the Belgrano neighborhood, north of Buenos Aires. Mariana Eliano

The phenomenon is not new – it is not even exclusively Russian – but it is one of the few issues that has managed to distract Argentines in an electoral year in which the government suffers a factional fight, the opposition tries not to lose votes due to the rise of the extreme right, and inflation is running towards 100% year-on-year. The controversy broke out in the middle of this month, when the immigration authorities detained six pregnant women at the Ezeiza airport on the grounds that they were considered “false tourists”.

Argentina has maintained an agreement with Russia for more than a decade by which it allows tourists from that country to remain in Argentine territory for three months. The loophole that allows them to access nationality is not illegal: if a woman travels in the last weeks of pregnancy and has her baby in Argentina, her child is born Argentine by land right guaranteed by the Constitution of 1853. Parents can access permanent residence and opt for nationality by extension. The Argentine passport also has its advantages: it is one of the 20 with the fewest restrictions in the world and, like few in Latin America, it allows you to travel to the European Union without applying for a tourist visa.

The opportunity that thousands of Russian mothers have seen, most of them with medium or high incomes and with a university education, has unleashed a crisis in the General Directorate of Migrations. “Welcome to all those who want to live in our country. The problem is that they don’t stay to live, they take the passport… and we end up finding Russian spies in Slovenia with the Argentine passport,” its director, Florencia Carignano, protested a few days ago in a virtual meeting with foreign correspondents.

For Carignano, with all the spotlights on these days, these families “do not intend to stay”, they seek to take advantage of the benefits of the Argentine passport and are carried off by “mafias” who leave everything done for them. While thousands of families rearrange their lives in Buenos Aires looking for rents that are not abusive, schools that teach languages ​​and friends in a language they do not control, the Justice has begun to investigate the organizations that charge many of them thousands of dollars to search for them. floor, organize deliveries and put their documents in order to speed up immigration procedures.

“I imagine that the situation is ripe for all kinds of fraud, but all the people I know are just looking for a better future: the opportunity to choose the best future for our children and a quiet place to settle down for a while,” says Marina Nevidanova, from 45 years old, who has had two of her four children in Buenos Aires. She arrived for the first time in 2019 with her third pregnancy, and she and her husband decided to return to Argentina permanently in April 2022, where they had another baby. “Buenos Aires is an unusually hospitable city,” she says. Her two oldest daughters, ages 13 and 14, entered a public school in the middle of the year. “There are happy days and others are crying” in her house with two teenagers, she says, but Marina prefers to focus on the smiles. “Argentine traditions are very kind: they invite all the boys in the class to birthday parties and share the food they bring for lunch,” she says.

The most difficult thing is having his family away, and he knows that even having opted for Argentine citizenship and being able to return without problems, the trip to Russia is almost impossible: he calculates that they would have to spend $15,000 for the whole family on tickets. “Thinking of that amount, I think it’s easier to bring the grandparents to visit,” she says. Both she, who works in an advertising agency “whose activity has decreased a lot these months”, and her husband, who is a systems engineer, have continued to work remotely for Russian companies. “It’s not easy, but it’s not a drama either,” she closes.

Remote work is the option for most of the families that have arrived in Buenos Aires. Veronika Semenova, who has just received permanent residence from her in Argentina, was a local government official in Vladivostok and she looks forward to going back to work when the girls allow her. Her husband, Alexei, continues to work remotely for the same used car dealership in her town. “Our money is blocked in Russian banks,” says Veronika, “we cannot use our cards outside the country.” Self-sending remittances is the only way out of it. The rate at which they receive their Argentine pesos is much better than the rate imposed by the government for locals, but it does not help in a real estate market that expects dollars from foreigners and payments of at least three months in advance. “We end up losing a lot looking for dollars on the street,” confides Veronika, who has already received that baptism of fire from daily life in Argentina.

Veronika Semenova shows her Argentine identity document, this Friday in Buenos Aires. Mariana Eliano

Rent hunting is just one of the topics that thousands of Russians discuss daily on Telegram channels. Some 5,200 people speak daily in one that the mobile’s automatic translator calls “Giving birth in Argentina”, in which the price of rents and private maternity clinics, which charge up to $3,000 for a delivery, are issues everyday. There is also discussion about the ease of some procedures, who are the friendliest translators, some good restaurants and about other cities to live other than Buenos Aires: Mar del Plata, on the Atlantic coast, and Mendoza, on the Andean border with Chile. They are the favorites. “There is still no one from my close circle in Russia who has dared to come,” says Veronika. “But those groups have been our great support. We have made many friends.”

Veronika gave birth to Aurora in a public hospital (they are free, regardless of the origin of the patient) after having done all her check-ups in a private clinic. She went to get a second opinion and ended up going into labor. “I was surprised by the warmth of the doctors and how willing they were to help us even though we couldn’t communicate,” she says. The birth of her baby was seen by Alexei, her husband, and the interpreter they had hired. In some private clinics they have started to write some corridor signs in Cyrillic, but in public maternity hospitals the work is more arduous.

“We are used to caring for foreign people, only their nationality has changed,” the head of one of the most important public maternity hospitals in the city confides to this newspaper on condition of anonymity. “We not only serve Russians, but people from all neighboring countries. The percentage is very high ”, he affirms. “The arrival of Russian women is a totally new phenomenon and it is complicated for us. There are women who speak only Russian and come with a translator, but in labor if you have to explain something and they don’t have a translator it becomes very difficult. We use the cell phone translator, but there is little communication. Some speak English, but not always. And it’s not just the birth, then you have to follow the baby, ”he warns.

Both Veronika and Marina are learning Spanish and stammer a few words, but their daughters have gotten the hang of the language faster. Both plan to establish their families’ lives in Argentina and confirm that most of their new friends are doing the same. Veronika, who left the Abasto neighborhood and now lives in the north of the city, surrounded by parks, restaurants and nightlife, says it has been a relief to find a city with open arms. “It is difficult to think of going back to Russia even after the end of the war,” she says at the end of the interview. “Even if Putin leaves, we don’t know what will be left of our economy.”

