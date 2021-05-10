Two out of every three Spanish households buy frozen Pescanova at least once a year.

The poorly controlled explosion of savings banks in Spain that occurred after the last crisis – although now it seems as distant as the last ice age – left dust and wounds. But also some industrial treasures that the entities had financially fed and that could shine again in the right hands. It happened to Abanca (heir to the Galician boxes) with Pescanova, a company founded in 1960 in the Vigo estuary by José Fernández López, a visionary who had the idea of ​​freezing fish on boats. His son, Manuel Fernández de Sousa, who aspired to be the great captain of world fisheries and aquaculture, was convicted last fall of fraud and falsification of accounts after leaving a billion dollar hole in the company. But life went on: after the bankruptcy, Nueva Pescanova emerged, the way out that creditor banks saw to refloat the project. Abanca, the financial partner who opted for the company that popularized Rodolfo Langostino, was increasing its participation and just two months ago it capitalized 542 million of bankruptcy debt to increase it to 97.5%. The former shareholders remain, who through the listed Pescanova SA hold 0.3%.

Although navigation has not been easy in recent years. Where before there were more than 100 ships, now there are 62. If in the period of splendor there were 30 factories, now there are 17, with a workforce of 10,000 people (in the past there were 12,000). In recent years (the first in Nueva Pescanova), the food company has made losses (41 million in 2019 and 39 million in 2020). But the push from the bank chaired by Juan Carlos Escotet may have been definitive to achieve stability when capitalizing debt. Or that’s what the president, José María Benavent, and his CEO, Ignacio González, believe. “It’s as if the company was entering a second life,” judges González, who had previously led the Campofrío group.

Both acknowledge that the pandemic has made things difficult for them with the closure of the hotel business and the fall of home celebrations around a plate of prawns, their main product. “The final photo of 2020 is of sales of 905 million, 14% less. But we read it favorably, the operating result has been positive ”. The ebitda was 41 million (50 in 2019), somewhat lower than a year before due to the expenses derived from the covid protocols – they have, for example, 19,000 tests carried out, almost two per worker on average, with very strict measures in the ships so crews don’t catch it.

With less debt, leaving the red numbers will be easier for them, explains its president, now that financial expenses will fall by 20 million euros each year. “The capitalization of Abanca clearly moves us away from the imbalance.” And why does a regional bank want to have a company that catches 67,500 tons of fish and grows another 27,000? “It is the bank that should answer that question,” the managers respond. Since Abanca became strong in the capital, in March of last year, it has been looking for an industrial partner to develop the project. The entity responds that “beyond its origin, what is relevant will be its vocation of permanence and of maintaining the operations center in Galicia. This search for an industrial partner will not happen until Pescanova has a profitable and sustainable company ”. The bank does not explain whether it will sell the majority of the capital, only mentioning that it would keep a “significant” package.

The vision of the business of the current owners, in any case, does not differ much from that of the old ones – “the company’s DNA was not the problem, the problem was management” -. They say they have swept the house from top to bottom to eliminate the bad practices that in the Manuel Fernández Sousa stage led the firm to issue thousands of false invoices with which to obtain liquidity to invest in pharaonic aquaculture projects. The management teams are new, they have equipped themselves with a code of ethics and a compliance ecosystem “worthy of a listed company”, in the words of its president. “This company no longer does things wrong,” adds the CEO.

Both consider that the growth in world fish consumption cannot be based on overexploitation of the sea, so their production mix will shift towards aquaculture, positioning their farmed fish as a premium product “free of microplastics, heavy metals”. And at the same time, they will maintain sustainable fishing in the countries where they work, with the philosophy that allowed the company to reach fishing agreements with governments around the world. “We cannot take resources out of a country and forget to leave value in that place,” reflects the CEO. An example is Namibia, where they have 3,000 employees and where there are cities, such as Walvis Bay (80,000 inhabitants) that have grown up around the Pescanova factory. From Argentina to South Africa, passing through Ecuador, Guatemala or Angola, they have schools, clinics, nurseries, residences for the elderly, they subsidize fishing schools, housing or sports teams.

As for the future, they do not doubt that they will have to go through the crisis that will be installed in the pockets of their clients. For that, last year they launched a series of products at one or two euros, a way to take advantage of the fact that they are one of the brands with the highest commercial penetration in Spain (two out of every three households buy their frozen foods at least once a year). And they maintain the commercial pulse with launches like the one they made this week with chef Ángel León. After having renewed the fleet and fine-tuning their factories, they have focused their investment towards the digital world. For this they have just signed an agreement with Microsoft, which will apply artificial intelligence to all its crops. They also commit to continue researching in aquaculture (they are going to open an R&D center in O Grove, Pontevedra), and all this without reducing the workforce, which in a year as difficult as 2020 was kept safe from ERTE during the pandemic .