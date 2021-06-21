Demonstration in Seville last May to reject Caixabank’s ERE. Raúl Caro / EFE

Outplacement plans have changed a lot since in 2012, companies that undertake collective redundancies of more than 50 people were required by law to hire external outplacement programs of at least six months to facilitate the reintegration of their workers into employment. Although a service that until then was focused on executives and senior positions was extended to the entire workforce, the beginnings of its implementation left much to be desired. It was the previous economic crisis and most of the companies tried to cover the file complying with the minimums, since they saw the programs as a cost rather than as a way out for those laid off. They invested little money in these plans that extended the mandatory six months and did not encourage their dismissed to join them.

Almost a decade later, things have changed. And the one responsible is the bank, specifically Banco Santander, which has given a new dimension to these reintegration programs by including in them a clause guaranteeing the hiring of 100% of those laid off, in addition to extending the duration of services, making an exhaustive follow-up and put them in value among its personnel affected by ERE, explains Marcos Huergo, general director of LHH Spain, the company specialized in outplacement of Grupo Adecco and leader in the sector. The turning point for the bank was in 2016, with the collective dismissal of its central services; it continued after the absorption of Popular, and now, with the departure of 3,572 people, it adds.

The rest of the banking sector followed in his footsteps and “now we are beginning to talk about guaranteed placement plans,” he indicates in view of the fact that BBVA and Caixabank have announced similar coverage in their ERE (of 2,935 affected in the first and of about 7,800 in the second, still in negotiation). And that other companies, such as El Corte Inglés, have also included the placement guarantee, although not for 100% of the workforce.

“It is true that the relocation plans have evolved and that the Santander process tightened the screws on the firms in the sector”, acknowledges José María Martínez, general secretary of CC OO Services, “however, we continue to have prevention because they are often facing the gallery and it is very difficult for people to relocate with salaries above 75% of those they had before ”. Martínez is aware of the effect that the pressure that the Ministry of Economy is exerting on the banks is having (some 16,900 layoffs are underway in the sector and it is expected that they will reach 20,000 this year) to address external relocation plans with the highest guarantees .

The placement commitment is something signed by the company that addresses the collective dismissal with the company of outplacement and requires registration with Social Security or the Self-Employed regime of each employee, who must enter a stable job (indefinite) or set up a company, says Orestes Wensell, commercial director of Talent Solutions-Right Management of ManpowerGroup. “In the case of Santander and Caixabank, this commitment will be indefinite, and this is new. After the 18 or 24-month duration of the outplacement plan and once the workers have a new position, there will be an additional year of accompaniment to ensure that the employment is stable. During that time they will be able to access training and new job offers ”, explains Huergo.

The cost to banks of these plans is multiplying. According to the director of LHH, it doubles that of conventional programs. And it depends on the number of adhered to them (for the worker they are volunteers and there are people who reject them because they will not go back to work, they retire or they are going to develop their own project). Wensell figures between 900 and 3,000 euros the price per person of the services, from the basic to the most sophisticated.

Silvia Guerrero, 44, has just started the relocation process after leaving with the ERE of Banco Santander. With 20 years of banking experience and business responsibilities, he had been in a time when work was made uphill by aggressive competition and the headquarters’ high target demands, he says. That is why he has decided to recycle: “I am looking to get out of the sector and the commercial task, even if it costs me to earn a little less,” he says.

Because reaching the salaries offered by financial institutions is a mirage, according to Nuria Lobo, head of the sector at CC OO, since they are the highest in the market. In his opinion, the experience regarding bank relocation plans is quite good, with more than 90% of people relocated to positions of value, a percentage that is increasing as a result of the introduction of employment guarantees.

Record year

With the number of collective layoffs in progress and those expected to come, there is no doubt that this year the outplacement companies are going to do their bit. LHH forecasts business growth of between 30% and 40% by 2021. The same percentage they manage at Manpower.

And it is that these processes are effective, they serve so that 78% of its participants manage to find employment in less than a year (in half the time that those who do not adhere to them, says Wensell) and almost 9 out of 10 with contracts long-lasting, according to the latest LHH report after analyzing almost 5,000 cases. It highlights that last year, as a consequence of the pandemic, the statistics were not as brilliant as the previous one given the tightness in the offers (in 2020, 54% of the candidates obtained a contract in less than six months, while which in 2019 were 86%). “The challenge is to transform surpluses from sectors such as banking and transfer them to others that require workers such as technology, logistics or bio-health,” Huergo appreciates.

A leap that Eloy Vitienes, 49, has just taken. Coming from Banco Popular, in February 2020 he left Santander and, after an eventful 15-month relocation plan due to COVID, he has just joined the technological team of an automotive company. He was clear from the beginning that he was going to tackle a professional change. And the outplacement firm has taught him to look for work on social networks, to create and enhance his personal brand, to move his network of contacts, and has given him, as he describes, the necessary tools to recycle through webinars and meetings group, with the consultants leading you by the hand. After endless interviews, he finally has a permanent job, but with 20% less than the salary he had. Is happy.