The singer Chalino Sánchez, in a file image. RR SS

There were two bullets. boom, boom. The body of Chalino Sánchez, 31, was found lying next to a road in Culiacán, Sinaloa, with the two holes in his head. It was May 16, 1992. Just one day before, during a concert, he received a letter from the public. Chalino reads the paper carefully. His face turns yellow, he wipes the sweat with one hand and begins to sing soul in love as if nothing had happened. That episode at his last concert has been documented in home videos of the time and the letter with threats has since been known as the death note. Its content, like most of the musician’s life, continues to be unknown, one more among the many alleged feats and misfortunes that accompany every popular hero. Of humble, migrant origin and with a not very privileged voice, Chalino’s corridos triumphed in the United States and in Mexico, reviving Mexicanness north of the border; a phenomenon that has resurfaced again thanks to the new artists of the Mexican region, who look at the old idol as a reference and a teacher.

The stories that have surrounded the life of Rosalino Sánchez Félix –her real name– have created a mythical character, a legend that walks a fine line that separates reality and fiction: violence, problems with the law and an unforeseen fatal outcome. clarify 31 years later. The musician has been one of the greatest exponents of the corrido and the narcocorrido. His stories, told, distorted and some unconfirmed, have given rise to a character who could star in his songs. One of the hosts of the podcast Idol: The Ballad Of Chalino Sánchez, Alejandro Mendoza, tells this newspaper the problem that involved delving into a story full of blank spaces. “[La falta de veracidades] It was the first hurdle when we started doing the research. You tell a story in which many elements are hearsay, there is no way to verify it. We said: ‘let’s start from there, what are the rumors and what are the verifiable facts,’ he says.

The most rooster of the corral

He was born in the small farming municipality of El Guayabo in 1960, near the center of Culiacán, surrounded by the violence that was emerging in Sinaloa. He was the youngest of a humble and large family of eight siblings. He “He grew up in a place with few opportunities and surrounded by violence. That same violence was what made him be violent,” Mendoza points out. His father died when he was six years old, and his older brother, Lucas Sánchez, took care of the siblings. Lucas described him in an interview on YouTube with Margarito Music as a “violent” person. This perception supports one of the most widespread theories of his youth. After a man raped his sister, Chalino tried to take justice into his own hand and shot him dead. This fact is usually related to his departure to the United States, fleeing violence and looking for opportunities.

Sinaloan singer Chalino Sánchez. RR SS

In 1984 –after one of the gaps in his history–, Chalino accumulated a season of misfortunes. One of his brothers was found shot dead in a Tijuana hotel room. The singer narrated it in one of his corridos, which he named after his brother, Armando Sanchez: In the city of Tijuana, gentlemen, this happened. A man of courage died, a coward killed him. Without giving him time for anything, he was shot seven times…

Prison, criminal world and paper and pencil

The same year that Armando lost his life, Chalino went to jail. Professor and researcher of Literature and Cultural Studies at the San Diego State University Juan Carlos Ramírez-Pimienta assures that the unknown has also surrounded this event: “There are many things that we take for granted, but that we cannot verify. I have tried to verify his stay in the Tijuana penitentiary, but it is very difficult. I have not found the name of Rosalino Sánchez among them. It is very common for people to enter with a false name.

Chalino made contact with the criminal world in prison, writing corridos on request. He told the stories of those criminals, exalting them at times. Ramírez-Pimienta says that the commission phenomenon is very common in the genre. “They are commissioned runs or paid runs. There are singers who say that all their corridos are paid for. Very high-profile singers who say it openly […] Not only do you need to order a corrido, you also need to ask for permission [a los cárteles] to get some”, he argues.

Portrait of the singer Chalino Sánchez. RR SS

He crossed the border undocumented towards Los Angeles, California. He began doing informal jobs, from working in the Coachella fields to buying and selling cars. at the end of the 80s they introduced him to producer Ángel Parra, who took him to record his first cassette at Estudios San Ángel, The run of the toad, along with Los Cuatro de la Frontera, a northern group. He was one of the first musicians to record the harsh stories that were lived in Mexico at that time. He did not have a privileged voice, but his songs were successful. He “he offered a democratization of the possibility of singing. One said ‘if he sings, I can even sing’. He was a great interpreter, ”says Ramírez-Pimienta. Mendoza shares this thesis, and extends it: “He sang with his heart, from passion. That is also very Mexican. I think that Chalino is the chronicler of the underworld of that time, in which there were drug traffickers between the border and other types of crimes. He also sang of love ”.

Coachella: a before and after

The legends that spoke of Chalino as a brave and violent guy were confirmed in 1992 during his performance at the Plaza Los Arcos bar, in the city of Coachella, California. The accordionist from Los amables del Norte (the group he performed with), Nacho Hernández, narrated it on the podcast. A man in the audience, Edward Gallegos, became furious with the singer for not interpreting the rooster of sinaloa. He pulled out a pistol and fired. Chalino, who went on stage armed, also pulled his gun. He started the shooting. One member of the public died and several were injured. Chalino was hospitalized due to the impact of the bullets; and Gallegos, imprisoned. The story helped project his image, and cassette sales and audience turnouts at his subsequent concerts increased. In an interview with Margarito Music, producer Ángel Parra gave an account of this popularity: “In the first recording, 300 [copias]and in the last one it was 31,000″.

Advertising for a concert by Chalino Sánchez, in the Californian city of Coachella (USA). RR SS

A few months after becoming famous in the United States, Chalino returned to Culiacán to give some concerts. The stories collected by experts such as Ramírez-Pimienta speak of the fact that people recommended that he not travel to Sinaloa. The director of Revista Espejo, Alejandro Sicairos, coincided with the violent times that the State was experiencing and in which the singer was proud to represent the man who came out of poverty. “He liked to walk the streets a lot. [de Culiacán], showing how he overcame the original situation of backwardness, poverty and misery. He walked around surrounded by people and good vehicles. The times that I had to see him, he was like a normal citizen, but prominent, ”he recalls.

In the Culiacán of the 80s there was a “remarkable and visible” predominance of organized crime, comments Siqueiros. The second generation of the Sinaloa Cartel was developed, led by Amado Carrillo, Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo and an incipient Joaquín El Chapo Guzman. The journalist says that the armed groups had influence both in the Government and in the police chiefs. Chalino gave his last concert in his city, at the Bugambilias Hall. He read the death note and, the next day, a car and a van with people dressed as federals – it has not been confirmed if they were agents – shot at the singer. The reason is not yet known. It was just two bullets.

success and legacy

He marketing de Chalino was forged between mouth to mouth and the sale of cassettes in places like street markets or flea markets. In the 80sLos Angeles lived the time of hatching of the gangsta rap, a variant of rap in which the violence of life in the toughest and most marginalized neighborhoods is addressed. Mexican Americans and African Americans met in the suburbs of the big city, exchanging their cultures and styles. Chalino’s lyrics coincided with those of the movement: violence, drugs and cartels, which helped the public’s acceptance. “What Chalino Sánchez does is remexicanize to a generation that was not connected to its Mexican roots”, comments the researcher.

Chalino has reached the present. “Right now T-shirts with Chalino’s face appear. When you put a character or a person on a t-shirt it becomes part of pop culture. He surpasses what he did in life and is there as a symbol ”, reflects Mendoza. The dispersion of the new regional Mexican artists in the United States accounts for the new resurgence of Mexicanness. At the close of this note, 13 songs of the regional Mexican genre remain on the list Billboard Hot 100 –the catalog of 100 most successful singles in the United States–. Among them, the warlike corridos and lying down. Although some lyrics have shades reminiscent of Chalino’s lyrics, Ramírez-Pimienta believes that the greatest influence of these new artists is Ariel Camacho.

Mural in honor of Chalino Sánchez in the city of Paramount, in California (USA). Unique Nicole (Getty Images)

The stories that have surrounded the singer have made him a legendary character, translating into references to his figure in dozens of songs and crossing the border. Example of this is Change! –the theme of C. Tangana together with Carín León– where they sing to that environment that leads the figure of the brave man to be the most rooster in the corral, as happened with the singer from Sinaloa. In Idol, Alejandro Mendoza launches a reflection that summarizes the tragic moment of the musician’s death. “Whoever wanted Chalino dead, he screwed up, because he made him eternal.”

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country