Emma Reyes was, according to one of her best friends, that “type of fabulous South American that surprises imagining.” Known in artistic circles as “the godmother of every Colombian painter who arrives in Paris” in the 20th century, such as Fernando Botero or Luis Caballero, Reyes exhibited her canvases and murals in various cities in Europe. “I always wanted to be the best painter in Latin America”, said in an interview published in 1999. Reyes died shortly after, in 2003, at the age of 84, and the attention that his work received in Paris, New York, Mexico or Rome was never replicated in his homeland. “For the official Colombia I have never existed,” she said frustrated. But that moment came two decades later, when her personal story has gained enormous traction inside and outside of her country. An internationally successful book and a nationally awarded telenovela have given a second life to a great melodrama called Emma Reyes.

“Painting is the only thing that makes me feel alive,” she says, played by Colombian actress Laura Junco in the second season of a soap opera about her life, titled Emma Reyes, which was launched on Monday, August 14 (it still cannot be seen in Spain). Unlike the most successful soap operas in the country, such as Ugly Betty, this series has not been produced and broadcast by a private channel, but by a public one, Señal Colombia, and even so it has received considerable recognition: the first season obtained, in 2022, 15 nominations and 4 India Catalina awards (the most important of Colombian television). These included Best Telenovela, Art Direction, Cinematography, and New Actress. It is “the most ambitious period fiction project of Señal Colombia in many years,” says a statement from a channel that rarely manages to broadcast a second season.

Actress Laura Junco as Emma Reyes in the second season of the series. RTVC

Alberto Quiroga, scriptwriter of the two-part series, believes that the Colombian audience now wants to know more about the artist because “they identify with her story, a life that is a soap opera, a melodrama; Emma Reyes’ life was very hard, but she is a very courageous woman who turned tragedy into a hymn to life”. Reyes was a woman with an amazing story because she entered the socialite international —among his friends and acquaintances were the muralist Diego Rivera, the philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre and the writer Alberto Moravia— despite the fact that he was born into poverty in 1919.

“Our life was spent on the street,” Reyes wrote in a letter about her childhood. At that time he lived in a room with his sister, his half-brother and his mother, in a place without electricity or a toilet, in the impoverished southeast of Bogotá. “Every morning I had to go to the garbage dump behind the factory to empty the potty that we had all used during the night,” he adds about little Emma, ​​who on some days was locked in the dark room, on other days she was beaten by her mother, and on more than one occasion managed to escape with great luck from rape.

Emma Reyes was abandoned by her mother and ended up in the care of the nuns of a convent, who taught her much about the devil and sin but little about reading or writing—she was illiterate until her late teens. The first season of the soap opera deals with those first years of her life; the second starts when the teenager escapes from the convent to seek her life as an artist. Reyes traveled to Buenos Aires, to Uruguay, to Paraguay—where a son of his was said to have been killed in the Chaco War—and eventually to Europe.

Painting by Emma Reyes. Association Emma Reyes

“Obviously, the key to making the first season was mostly the book. Memories by correspondence”, says Quiroga, the screenwriter, who believes he has read this work more than ten times. The series wouldn’t exist without a powerful book that became an international hit after Emma Reyes passed away. First published in April 2012, Memories by correspondence brings together 23 autobiographical letters that the painter wrote to her great friend, the Colombian historian Germán Arciniegas, between 1969 and 1997, when she was already an adult living in Europe, but had a very vivid memory of her childhood in Colombia.

“It will seem strange to you that I can tell you in detail and with such precision the events of that time so far away,” she wrote to him in a letter from 1969. “I think like you, that a five-year-old boy who leads a life normal could not faithfully reproduce his childhood ”, he adds. But she assures him that what she lived through, that drama of abandonment and mistreatment, is not easily forgotten. “Neither the gestures, nor the words, nor the noises, nor the colors” fade from memory, she says.

Laguna, the independent Colombian publisher that published Memories by correspondencehad published a couple of science fiction books from the beginning of the 20th century, but this time he bet on the collection of letters that became his great best-seller: the book has gone through seven editions (Laguna is currently working on the eighth), some 30,000 impressions in Colombia, and has been translated into German, French, Chinese, Greek, Portuguese, Turkish, Polish, Italian, and thus has reached 23 countries. In Spain it is published by Libros del Asteroid.

The English translation, made by the Peruvian-American writer Daniel Alarcón and published in 2017 by Penguin Random House, has a short story about the cards. “The mere fact that this book exists is extraordinary,” Alarcón writes in the prologue. Germán Arciniegas had asked Emma to write her story, but, given her reluctance, they agreed that she would tell it to him, in letters that he sent periodically. “Emma didn’t have a formal education,” says Alarcón. “And yet her prose is not without sophistication. On the contrary, I don’t think I’ve read many books with this level of power and grace,” he adds.

Laura Junco as Emma Reyes and Juan Pablo Urrego as Guillermo Botero in the second season of the series. RTVC

The letters were proposed to different publishers who ignored them until they arrived in Laguna thanks to the Arciniegas family. The publisher agreed that the royalties from the book would go to the Hogar San Mauricio Foundation, which, according to a person who works there, has helped more than 200 children abandoned by their relatives or taken away from them due to cases of domestic violence. Supporting a foundation like this, says the last page of the book, was the “will that Emma always expressed.”

Ana Salas is a documentalist and investigated beyond the book for the telenovela Emma Reyes: searched for unpublished archives and interviewed more than 20 people who knew or were fascinated by the Colombian artist, such as Diego Garzón, a chronicler that in 2013 He followed in Reyes’ footsteps and found that the memories include many facts that correspond to reality, but others do not. “There are some texts by Emma that are even more powerful than those that appear in Memories by correspondence, and above all, they show that she was always a person with an impressive oral capacity, who knew how to steal the spotlight and knew how to tell the stories of her life in an extraordinary way”, says Salas. “Emma Reyes said that she was not lying, but that she was exaggerating,” she adds. She wrote a reality sprinkled with drops of fiction. The successful Spanish edition of Laguna has a prologue by the novelist Carolina Sanín that just touches on that ability to narrate the past with a memory that betrays the reader. “Memory is not loyal,” writes Sanín.

Despite her exaggerations, there is no doubt that Emma Reyes lived an extraordinary life, although Salas is concerned about the current overwhelming attention paid to the artist’s childhood and adolescence. “I am concerned that everything now turns more to her life than to her work,” says the documentalist. “And it worries me because Emma Reyes complained a lot that her work was not recognized in Colombia. Although she was a character that was talked about here, perhaps machismo did have something to do with that lack of recognition, ”she adds.

Prune Perromat, French journalist and great-niece of Emma Reyes, who is currently working on a documentary to rescue the life and work of the artist, agrees with this assessment. “I made that promise to my great-aunt, when I was a teenager and she told me that her country had forgotten her,” says Perromat, who is Reyes’ in-laws: the artist had no children and had left her legacy in the hands of from her French husband, Jean Perromat. When Prune, Jean’s great-niece, read her letters in the English edition of Penguin, she decided to start the process of moving her family to Bogotá to start the documentary. she is now also legal representative of the Emma Reyes Foundation in Colombia. “I promised her that we would talk not only about her but about her art, because she really was dying to have that artistic recognition in Colombia,” she adds.

Meanwhile, the letters from childhood receive recognition in Colombia and the paintings by Emma Reyes continue to be well cared for in Europe. In March of last year there was a retrospective of all his work on the outskirts of Paris, where there are the paintings that he presented in his first exhibition in France, in 1949, works influenced by the Mexican muralism of Diego Rivera, and dozens of cubist, impressionist and abstract canvases.

“Emma Reyes doesn’t paint her pictures, she writes them,” the painter Luis Caballero once said. And vice versa. who reads Memories by correspondence You will understand that Emma Reyes did not write letters, but painted her memories. An artist who, both in life and after her death, showed the world that she is just as talented with a pencil as she is with a brush.

