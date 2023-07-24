Today, the activities of the second edition of the “Ithraa” job fair, organized by the Emirates Financial Institute, the regional leading institute in education in the financial and banking sector, kicked off today, and it will continue until tomorrow at the institute’s headquarters in Dubai Academic City, with the participation of more than 40 major and most important banks, insurance, exchange and financing companies. More than 400 specialized jobs in the financial sector are offered for holders of secondary and higher degrees, recent graduates and experienced citizens.

The exhibition comes within the “Ithraa” initiative to localize the financial sector, which aims to provide 5,000 jobs by 2026. This initiative aims to enhance employment opportunities for citizens and achieve higher rates of localization in the financial sector. It is part of government efforts aimed at improving job opportunities and enabling citizens to participate effectively in the national economy.

His Excellency Saif Al Dhaheri, Assistant Governor of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates – Strategy, Financial Infrastructure and Digital Transformation, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Financial Institute, said that in implementation of the vision of the wise leadership of the UAE government for the next fifty years, which emphasized the importance of human capital as the main engine for growth, the “Ithraa” employment fair comes in its second edition to achieve one of the Institute’s strategic goals (2023-2026), which includes training, development, localization, and smart management of human resources.

He added: As the Emirates Financial Institute is the executing agency of the “Ithraa” initiative, which aims to provide 5,000 jobs for Emiratis in the financial sector by 2026, the Institute will play a vital role in creating 3,500 jobs to reach a 45% Emiratisation rate in the banking sector and 1,500 jobs to reach a 30% Emiratisation rate in the insurance sector, in addition to gradually increasing the Emiratisation rate in the exchange and finance companies sector to 30%.

Noura Al Balooshi, Acting Director of the Emirates Financial Institute, expressed her thanks to the Institute’s strategic partners from the sectors of banking, insurance, exchange and finance companies for their participation and support for the “Ithraa” exhibition and their cooperation to achieve the success of this national initiative that works to help Emirati youth, recent graduates and those with expertise in finding job opportunities available in the labor market and to achieve sustainable development in the financial and banking sector in the country.

In its first edition, which was held last May, the “Ithraa” job fair attracted more than 50 of the most prominent banks, insurance, exchange and financial technology companies in the region. Evaluation and job interviews with participating banks and insurance companies