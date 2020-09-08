The Asobal begins this Tuesday the eighth, one week later than initially deliberate. The league begin of the 2020/2021 marketing campaign was set for final day 1. Nonetheless, simply 24 hours after the primary match, the Federation Technical Committee (RFEB) notified that matchdays 1 and three have been postponed, scheduled for the week cross. Subsequently, and for the sake of balancing calendars and though it sounds unusual, day 2 remained intact. and it’s the one that can mark the start of the marketing campaign, by which the battle to be runner-up, the European locations and salvation goal to be the principle sights of the competitorsn given the huge superiority of Barcelona. On the way forward for Asobal, Paco Blázquez, president of the RFEB, hopes that calm reigns and the golf equipment perceive one another, as a result of now “they’re divided”, as he stated just lately in AS.

One of many Committee’s causes for the postponement days in the past was “the absence of approval by the Increased Sports activities Council of the Motion Protocol for the return to the Official Competitions of non-professional state stage for the season 2020/2021 “. It was anticipated to be revealed on the finish of final week, and it was not. For now there isn’t a CSD protocol, though the League can even begin with its personal protocol. He’ll do it with an Ademar-Benidorm (20:00), which can have as a fantastic novelty the return of Mario López to León within the ranks of Alicante after his sounded departure this summer season. “The strain and the duty to win is for them, who’re the runners-up within the League and play at residence,” stated Fernando Latorre, coach of Benidorm who has simply misplaced the Tremendous Cup in opposition to Barcelona (18-38).

This Tuesday the Cangas-Bidasoa can even be performed. The irundaras arrive on the sport in simply 48 hours after defeating French PAUC within the qualifying spherical to play Europe. Exactly, a couple of hours earlier than their league debut, Benidorm and Bidasoa will meet (11:00) their rival within the final earlier spherical to entry the European League, the second European competitors. La Asobal, along with his beginning gun,. will finish 191 non-match days on this competitors since Cuenca defeated Anaitasuna on March 1. The earlier marketing campaign ended after 19 days, with out descents and with two ascents, these of Villa de Aranda and el Cisne.

Matches of the primary day

Tuesday September 8

20:00 ABANCA Ademar León – BM. Benidorm (LaLigaSportsTV)

21:30 Frigoríficos Morrazo – Bidasoa Irun (LaLigaSportsTV)

Wednesday September 9

20:00 Fraikin BM. Granollers – Dicsa Modular Cisne

20:15 Fertiberia Puerto Sagunto – Recoletas Atlético Valladolid

20:30 Helvetia Anaitasuna – Barça (GOL and LaLigaSportsTV)

20:30 Incarlopsa Cuenca – Blasgon / Bodegas Ceres VA

20:30 Bada Huesca – Quabit Guadalajara

20:30 Ángel Ximénez Puente Genil – Liberbank Cantabria Sinfín

20:45 BM. Logroño La Rioja – Viveros Herol BM. Nava