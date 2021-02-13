The session of the impeachment of Donald Trump this Friday, in the Capitol. AP

The trial by the second impeachment a Donald Trump is nearing its end. The Senate concluded this Friday night both the turn of the defense of the former president and the phase of questions from the senators to the parties and left the case almost seen for sentence. Trump is accused of incitement to insurrection for the assault on the Capitol that a mob of his followers carried out on January 6 in order to boycott the confirmation of Joe Biden’s electoral victory. The House will resume the session this Saturday at 10.00 (Washington time) for the final arguments and a vote on the verdict is expected throughout the day. Two preliminary votes within this process indicate that the tycoon retains sufficient support from Republicans to be acquitted again.

The questionnaire for the senators to the prosecution and the defense lawyers raised the temperature of a trial that has already taken place in an atmosphere of commotion, in a Chamber that was the object of the attack a month ago, where many of the 100 Senators who today serve as a jury and must issue the verdict had to take refuge from the siege of the ultras. The only consensus was reached at the end of the day, when the Senate unanimously voted to award the Congressional Medal, the highest honor, to Agent Eugene Goodman for his heroic performance at the end of the day. Goodman, present in the room, received a standing ovation.

Just a few minutes earlier, attention was turning to the moment when Trump learned of the attack and, especially, of the danger facing then-Vice President Mike Pence. The time helps to assess the possible collusion of the former president with the vandals. At 2:24 PM he wrote on Twitter: “Mike Pence has not had the courage to do what it takes to protect our country and our Constitution.” By then, images of the assault were already flooding the television and Pence had been evacuated.

Three Republican senators habitually critical of Trump – Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins – asked the defense when the president learned of the situation, something that went unanswered. Another Republican, Bill Cassidy, posed the question as if he were a prosecutor: “Does this show that President Trump tolerated the intimidation of Vice President Pence?” Lawyer Michael Van der Veen flatly denied this.

The leftist senator Bernie Sanders, for his part, tried to embarrass the defense by asking if they believed that Trump had indeed won the election, as the New York tycoon did not tire of repeating even while the attack on the Capitol was taking place. . Who asked that? My opinion is irrelevant in this procedure ”, answered Van der Veen.

Marco Rubio, the Republican senator from Florida, provided the ultra note of the day by hinting at the possible prosecution of Hillary Clinton, one of the old obsessions of Donald Trump and his acolytes, an essential motto of their 2016 rallies, when they chanted: “ Put her in jail, put her in jail ”. Without mentioning his name, Rubio questioned whether he could submit to impeachment to a president out of office with this question: “Isn’t it true that with this new precedent, a future House of Representatives pressured in a partisan way to” put her in jail “could impeach a former secretary of state?”

The questions began after a brief but agitated presentation of Trump’s defense, which only used three of the 16 hours he had. The lawyers argued that the Republican’s fiery words on the day of the assault on the Capitol do not constitute a literal call to violence, but rather are framed in the “habitual political rhetoric” protected by the freedom of expression guaranteed by the Constitution. Michael van der Veen, who opened the session, called the process a “witch hunt with political intentions” and gave way to his own battery of videos. These included several statements by Trump in favor of “law and order” and the security forces, corresponding to the wave of riots and protests against racism last summer, as well as multiple speeches by prominent Democrats, from Elizabeth Warren to Nancy Pelosi, through Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, using the expression “fight.” At one point, they even used a speech from Madonna during a demonstration. His aim was to emphasize that these harangues are part of the common political discourse. Biden’s election slogan, Van der Veen recalled, was “fight for the soul of America.”

The buts of strategy have to do with both substance and context. This judgment does not revolve around the uses of language. For months, Trump had been whipping up the hoax of electoral fraud and calling on the authorities to break the law. First, he asked that the counting of votes by mail be stopped, knowing that he was the loser. When he also lost the battle in court, he called on congressmen and senators not to certify Biden’s victory. That same morning, when Congress was supposed to proceed with this process, he asked that Pence violate his constitutional duty and not declare the Democrat president-elect.

On trial is not only the former president, but also his own party, very divided this time, unlike the impeachment trial a year ago, around the figure of Trump. After the assault, more than a dozen positions in the Administration and the White House decided to resign in protest. And up to 10 Republican congressmen voted in favor of trying him in the House of Representatives, where the first phase of the process takes place. Others, like Senator Mitch McConnell, have divorced him and even condemned his behavior, but have given no indications to vote to convict him, pushing away the possibility of a guilty verdict for which 17 Republican senators should vote in favor.