The United States faces this week the fourth impeachment or process of impeachment of its history, but with very different characteristics from the previous ones, since the president who is being tried, Donald Trump, is not even in office anymore. The New York tycoon is also the first president to undergo an extraordinary procedure like this twice, which only Andrew Johnson (1868), Bill Clinton (1998) and himself have undergone a year ago, following of the Ukraine scandal. Starting this week, the Senate becomes a court and the senators become members of a jury that must decide whether the Republican committed a crime of “incitement to insurrection.” For his lawyers, this process is “political theater.” These are the keys to follow it.

Why is Donald Trump on trial?

The assault on the Capitol by a mob of supporters of the former president, on January 6, took place after weeks during which the Republican relentlessly waved hoaxes of electoral fraud and encouraged his voters to protest. That January 6, the day Congress was to confirm the victory of Democrat Joe Biden, he gave a particularly explosive speech to thousands of protesters. “If you don’t fight like hell, you will never have a country again,” he emphasized, among other harangues, and encouraged them to march to the Capitol to continue protesting against the ratification of Biden. Once there, violence broke out. Democrats consider that Trump committed a crime of “incitement to insurrection.”

How is the process going to develop?

What begins this week is the second phase of the impeachment, that is, the trial itself in the Senate, since the indictment was approved on January 13 in the House of Representatives. The 100 senators in the upper house become members of the jury and the oldest Democrat of them all, the octogenarian Patrick Leahy, the president of the court. Democrats and Republicans concluded this Monday agreeing on the procedure, of which some details emerged: on Tuesday, the former president’s lawyers and the so-called managers of the impeachment (that is, the Democratic congressmen who exercise the accusation) will debate on the constitutionality of the process for about four hours. Then, the senators will vote and the trial will proceed by a simple majority. On Wednesday, the exhibition of the parts will begin, for which they will have 16 hours each. The trial will be interrupted on Friday at five in the afternoon to respect the Sabbath Jewish, at the request of one of Trump’s legal representatives, and will resume on Sunday afternoon. The duration has not yet been determined, although a short process is expected.

Can you undergo impeachment to a former president?

In principle, this extraordinary procedure was devised by the fathers of the United States Constitution to be able to remove a president in certain circumstances. That scenario was described in Article II, section 4, of the Magna Carta, according to which “the president, vice president and all civil servants of the United States will be removed from office upon being accused and found guilty of treason, bribery, and other crimes and serious misdemeanors ”. Trump is no longer president, which is why many Republicans argue that he should not be tried through this mechanism, but the alleged crime was committed in his last days in office and the procedure of impeachment it was approved in the House of Representatives before he left power, which is why most academics defend the constitutionality of the process.

If he can’t be removed, what can happen to Trump? Why is the role of Kamala Harris so important?

The punishment in the case of impeachment (although it has never occurred in history, since the three presidents tried so far have been acquitted) is the removal from office. Since Trump left the White House on January 20, the day of Joe Biden’s inauguration, the obvious sanction is not applicable and does not entail his automatic debarment. This would be voted on in a later motion and only needs a simple majority. Democrats and Republicans are even 50-50 in the Senate, but the country’s vice president, Kamala Harris, has the casting vote in cases of tie.

What are the chances that he will be found guilty?

Very few. Democrats and Republicans are tied 50-50 in the Senate. The guilty verdict requires the support of 67 of the 100 senators out there, which means that up to 17 Republicans should distance themselves from their party and vote with the Democrats. This is very unlikely to happen. In the House of Representatives, with a Democratic majority, the accusation went ahead with the support of a dozen Republicans, but in the Upper House only five senators have been open to condemning the former president. A previous vote served to test the temperature of the water: a Republican senator, Rand Paul (Kentucky), pushed a motion to declare the process unconstitutional and won the support of 45 Republicans. Only five party members (Mitt Romney, Ben Sasse, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Pat Toomey) rejected her. Still, the process is important to Democrats because of the precedent it sets and because it will force Republicans to portray themselves on Trump’s legacy.

What are the arguments for Trump’s defense?

Mainly there are two. One, of a procedural nature: that there is no impeachment while the Republican is no longer in office. Another, in the background: that his fiery speech, however enthusiastic or incendiary, did not call for the commission of any crime or violence, but used the word “fight” in a figurative sense. In a 78-page brief presented this Monday, Trump’s lawyers – Bruce Castor, David Schoen and Michael van der Veen – denounce what they call “the hunger of the Democrats for this political theater.”