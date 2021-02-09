The United States opened another exceptional period in its history this Tuesday when the second trial for the impeachment by Donald Trump. One year after he was acquitted of the charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, the Senate must decide, by a qualified majority of two-thirds, whether to convict the former president for inciting insurrection, after the violent assault on this very Capitol last January 6. This is, according to what the leader of the Democratic majority, Chuck Schumer said at the opening of the session, “the most serious accusation ever brought against a president in the history of the United States.”

Donald Trump tried for the second time. History repeats itself, but the profound differences from last year were evident even before the session opened in the early afternoon. The trial starts in a wounded Congress. The senators, many of them witnesses to the attack and turned members of the jury, arrived at the plenary session through the same corridors where the rebel extremists became strong a month ago. The hundreds of soldiers, the fences and barbed wire that surround the Capitol are a painful reminder of the extremist violence that is at the origin of this second trial, and which was recalled in a shocking video at the beginning of the session.

The atmosphere of absolute exceptionality was the great difference between the two trials, but not the only one. Now Mitch McConnell, who was a powerful master of a room whose majority he controlled for the past six years, entered the room as the leader of the minority. Today it is the Democrats who set the rules of the game. But, with 50 senators and Vice President Harris’s tiebreaker vote, they are still struggling as hard as a year ago to reach the two-thirds qualified majority they would need to convict Trump.

The senators’ masks, and the fact that they could be absent from their desks unlike in the first trial, recalled the terrible pandemic that continues to hit the country. Something that the Republicans will use to defend that it is unnecessary and revanchist, in the middle of a crisis that demands urgent attention, to prosecute those who can no longer be removed from office.

That is the first issue that senators have to assess: whether or not it is constitutional to put a person on trial in the Senate with impeachment, but that he no longer holds any public office. The House of Representatives approved on January 13 the impeachment of then President Donald Trump for a single charge of “incitement to insurrection”, an article he sent to the Senate eight days later, activating the second part of the process, which began on Tuesday: the trial for his dismissal.

The problem is that there is no longer a defendant to dismiss because Trump, since January 20, is no longer president. Something that makes this trial exceptional and offers a way for Republicans to try to prevent it from taking place. The day after receiving the article from impeachment45 of the 50 Republican senators voted to dismiss the trial as unconstitutional. A position that has since been challenged by influential figures linked to the Republican Party. On Sunday, in an opinion piece in The Wall Street Journal Quoted repeatedly in yesterday’s session, the respected conservative constitutional attorney Charles Cooper asked Republican senators to reconsider their position, as the allegations of unconstitutionality are unfounded. Cooper believes that suggesting that the Senate cannot try and convict former presidents “defies logic.” The Constitution gives the upper house, defends the lawyer, the power to prevent convicted officials from returning to public office.

“Our case is based on cold and clear facts. They want to prevent the Senate from hearing even those facts, ”lamented in his first speech Jamie Raskin, a Maryland congressman in charge of the impeachment managers, the team of legislators sent by the Lower House to act as impeachment. What it means to question constitutionality, defended Raskin, is that “if a president commits a crime in the last days of his term, he does so with constitutional impunity.”

Raskin warned against what he called “the January exception to the United States Constitution,” referring to the month in which the White House replacements take place. “It would be an invitation to the president to do what he wants when he must go, including closing the door through which he must leave. The January exception is an invitation to the Founding Fathers’ worst nightmares, ”Raskin argued.

The congressman concluded with an exciting presentation about his own experience on the day of the assault, hidden and terrified inside the Capitol, where he had gone with his family, a day after burying one of his children. “This trial should remind the United States how personal democracy is to each of us,” he said.

The debate on the constitutionality of the trial allows Republican senators to divert attention to procedural aspects, and avoid the most delicate decision to validate or repudiate Trump’s behavior. Whether or not his actions constitute the “crimes or serious misdemeanors” that the Constitution establishes deserve dismissal, Republican senators defend, the Senate cannot judge him because the Constitution itself does not allow a former president to be tried for impeachment. It is a more political than a legal position. An opinion based, rather than on an in-depth study of the legal arguments, in the search for an escape route to avoid what they have been avoiding since the change in the White House: to pronounce publicly on the extremism that surrounds Trump and that, still today, it constitutes a significant part of the republican bases that, for their own electoral interest, it is not convenient for them to confront.

That is why the Democrats have wanted to dedicate the first day to the debate on constitutionality. Leave the procedural issue settled from day one, so that Republican senators have no choice but to focus, starting this Wednesday, on the bottom of the accusations against the former president. In determining whether Trump incited the deadly assault on the Capitol on January 6 to reverse the electoral result, in which the prosecution considers “the most serious constitutional crime.”

“Presidents cannot inflame the insurrection in their last week in office and then leave quietly. They have to allow us to judge him ”, asked Republicans Congressman Joe Neguse, another of the managers of the impeachment.

“The Senate lacks jurisdiction over the 45 president because he does not hold any public office from which he can be removed, which makes the impeachment article irrelevant”, defend, for their part, Trump’s lawyers, Bruce Castor Jr. and David Schoen, in a brief forwarded to the House of Representatives managers who play the impeachment role in the Senate. The alleged unconstitutional of the trial, which will be settled this Tuesday, is the first argument of the defense. The second is that the speech that Trump made to his followers on January 6, inviting them to march to the Capitol and urging them to “fight like hell” is covered by the First Amendment, which protects freedom of expression. The defense’s third argument is that what the Democrats are after is to orchestrate a “political theater.” A function, in any case, that is expected to be short, surrounded by exceptionality, and whose first act has just begun.