Since leaving the White House, Donald Trump has been resting at his Florida residence, playing golf and isolated, prevented from using his favorite social networks. But this Tuesday, shortly after noon, he will once again take over the world news and make history in the United States twice: he will be the first head of the White House to be politically tried twice and the first to be subjected to impeachment. when he left office.

At the beginning of a crucial process, Clarion he consulted constitutional experts and political trial experts to analyze what could happen in this unprecedented process.

As of 1 in the afternoon, Washington time (15 in Argentina) the Senate will begin to discern if the former president is guilty of “incitement to violence” with his incendiary speeches on the day of the assault on the Capitol on January 6, an episode that left 5 dead and a huge political upheaval.

The request had been activated in the House of Representatives and now must be tried in the upper house. Democrats say there is “overwhelming evidence” against Trump and that it is the “most serious” crime a president has ever committed. The magnate’s lawyers denounce that the process is unconstitutional and it is a “political theater”.

Trump already survived an impeachment in January of last year by the “Russiagate” and, despite the fact that the Democrats today have a narrow majority in the Senate, it is unlikely that they will eventually convict the former president given that two-thirds of the vote is needed and, at least for now, there aren’t that many Republican senators willing to convict the former president.

The future of the tycoon

But this process beyond all will mark the future of Trump and the Republican Party because the Senate can also take away political rights and thus could lose the ability to run for the 2024 presidential election, as the magnate had suggested.

Trump has garnered a formidable figure of 75 million votes in the last elections, so any measure in that direction would be a move that would dramatically alter the electoral landscape U.S.

The senators will dedicate this Tuesday to analyze for four hours and then they will vote by a simple majority if the trial is constitutional or not. If so, he will continue his march for at least a week.

Experts on the subject responded to Clarion key questions in this process.

-Can a former president be tried? Is it a constitutional process?

James Gardner, professor of Political Science at the State University of New York, constitutionalist and expert on impeachment, believes that the trial is constitutional. “It is definitely not the typical circumstance for which impeachment was intended because removal from office is no longer possible or necessary. But these are unusual circumstances and I think that legal procedure can be applied here, ”he explains.

For Keith Whittington, Professor of Political Science and Constitutional Law expert at Princeton University, “it is very unusual for a former government official to be tried in the Senate, but the Senate has held such a trial before (although not in recent years). a president). The constitutional text is not entirely clear on this issue, but I believe that the weight of the purpose, the history and the precedents support the validity of the indictments of former officials ”.

-What is the purpose of the trial?

For Gardner, “the goal of impeachment is removal from office, but that is not the only possible outcome. It’s also possible that the Senate will bar an accused official from holding federal office in the future. So, disqualification by action of the Senate is a possible result ”.

According to Whittington, “If the House can convict former President Trump in the Senate impeachment, they will ask that he be disqualified from holding federal office in the future.”

-One of Trump’s arguments is that in his speeches he did not incite violence, but was exercising his right to freedom of expression. Is that so?

“In the first place, the constitutional protection of freedom of expression is in my opinion irrelevant in an impeachment process. A political trial is not a criminal process, nor is it an instance in which the State exercises its great power over a defenseless individual, which are the circumstances that make the constitutional protection of speech necessary, “says Gardner.

Instead, the expert clarifies, “impeachment is a political procedure, not a criminal one; and the former president is not a weak and powerless individual, but rather the head of the most powerful branch of government, which provides him with all kinds of tools. to fight Congress. You do not initiate an impeachment process against a person, you file against a president, and therefore the usual constitutional standards simply do not apply. Not everyone agrees with this view. but I think it is the correct one ”.

“Second,” continues the expert, “even if the protections of the First Amendment were applied, Trump’s speech would not be protected. Under Supreme Court jurisprudence, speech urging illegal action can be punished if (1) it was intended to incite imminent illegal conduct and (2) was likely to do so. Trump’s comments to his supporters fans, near the Capitol to an angry crowd, meet the test. “

For Whittington, “American constitutional law interprets freedom of expression very broadly, and there is a very strict test for when speech becomes an illegal incitement to violence. It is certainly plausible that Trump’s speech is constitutionally protected against punishment in an ordinary criminal court. It is not entirely clear that that matters for the purposes of impeachment for serious crimes and misdemeanors. Otherwise, the legal conduct can be challenged if it constitutes an abuse of power or is manifestly incompatible with the position held. I think the important question for the Senate is not whether Trump’s speech falls within the First Amendment, but whether it is inconsistent with the particular duties and responsibilities of the presidency. “

-What panorama awaits Donald Trump after the impeachment trial?

Gardner believes that “since it seems highly likely that he will be acquitted, there will probably be no consequences for him. However, he may not yet be eligible for public office in the future if state election officials consider that he participated in an insurrection. “

For Whittington, “It remains to be seen what future awaits Trump. Without the presidency and a high-profile public platform, he may fade into the background and other political leaders emerge to claim the public attention and support he once had. It will certainly be a challenge for him to stay relevant for years to come as politics progresses beyond his presidency. “

