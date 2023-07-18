The second heat wave of the summer begins in Spain, which also affects the entire Mediterranean basin, especially Italy, where it will be more intense and prolonged. Spain has “a bit of glancing” and it is expected a “short, until Wednesday, but intense” warm episode, explains Rubén del Campo, spokesman for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), who points out that temperatures above 40 ° can already be reached from this Monday in large areas of the east, center and south of the Peninsula and in the Balearic Islands, even more from 42° to 44° in areas such as the Ebro depression, the Ampurdán, the interior of Mallorca and the Guadalquivir valley. In fact, this afternoon It has already reached 44.7° in Andújar (Jaén) and 44.5° in Córdoba and 45° have been exceeded at three stations in Jaén of the Suremet network, of the FrostSE Meteorological Association.

The causes are a deep, powerful, wide, hot and dry anticyclone, located around Tunisia and the central Mediterranean and which the Italian Meteorological Society has unofficially called charon ―the ferryman of the dead from Hades― and the entry of a new “very warm, dry and stable” air mass from North Africa, accompanied by suspended dust.

As of this Monday, Aemet explains, the anticyclone will approach the Peninsula and “will begin to induce a flow from the south and southeast”, which will introduce “an air mass with similar characteristics to the one that already produced a heat wave at the beginning last week, accompanied by calima”. These ingredients, together with the high number of hours of sunshine, will cause temperatures to soar “in a good part of the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, except in the northwestern third”, with “very high values ​​in areas of the center and interior south of the peninsula, depressions in the northeast and in the interior of the island of Majorca during the first half of the week”.

Several tourists take shelter from the heat in the shade this Monday in Madrid. DAVID EXPOSITO

This Monday, the highest temperatures will be reached in the center and interior south of the Peninsula and in the Guadiana valley, where temperatures will generally exceed 40°, as well as in the Guadalquivir valley, where more than 42° are expected. , even locally 44°. There will also be extraordinary heat in the south of the North Plateau and the interior of the northeast quadrant, with more than 37°-38° in large areas.

With these forecasts, Aemet has activated three red notices, the maximum of a scale of three, in areas of Córdoba and Jaén; orange, the second level, in the Balearic Islands, Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura and the Community of Madrid; and yellow, the minimum, in Aragon, Castilla y León, Catalonia, Murcia, Navarra, La Rioja and the Valencian Community. In total, 12 communities under weather warning. In it map of health noticeswhich is different from Aemet because it determines the health risk posed by these temperatures in populations depending on whether they are more or less used to heat, seven provinces have a red alert, the highest.

In addition, there will be some storms in the eastern interior with possible showers, although dry storms with little or no rain are also expected, but with very intense gusts of wind.

On Tuesday there will be a rise in temperatures in the eastern third of the peninsula, the upper Ebro and the Balearic Islands, while they will remain stable or drop slightly on the Atlantic slope. The values ​​will continue to be very high in the center and south of the peninsula, above 40° in large areas, even 42° locally in the Guadalquivir.

It will be a particularly warm day in the northeastern quadrant and the Balearic Islands, where the level of 40° will be exceeded in large areas, including 42° in the Ebro, depressions in the northeast, north of Catalonia and inland Mallorca. Temperatures will also be high on the northern plateau, with more than 37°. The red notice will affect six from Aragon, the Balearic Islands and Catalonia, while the level will be orange in Andalusia, Castilla-La Mancha, the Community of Madrid, Navarra, the Basque Country, La Rioja and the Valencian Community. In yellow, they will be Castilla y León, Extremadura and Murcia.

A terrace in Plaza Santa Ana with fans and water dispensers to appease the heat wave, this Monday in Madrid. DAVID EXPOSITO

As of Wednesday, Aemet expects “a more pronounced drop in temperatures from the northwest, although they will continue to be high in large areas of the interior south and southeast of the peninsula, the Balearic Islands and, with greater uncertainty, in the center of the peninsula.” The agency considers it probable that large areas of the center of the peninsula and interior of Mallorca, the southeastern third of the peninsula and the Guadalquivir will continue to be above 40°, where they could again exceed 42° locally. In the northeast depressions it is likely that it will also be more than 39-40°.

And these extraordinary highs will be accompanied by their corresponding lows, also very high, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday, with tropical nights, those in which the thermometers do not drop below 20°, very widespread and with torrid nights, above 25°, in the southeastern half, peninsular Mediterranean coastal areas, the surroundings of the large inland cities and the Balearic Islands. As of Thursday, the scenario “most likely is that the drop in temperatures extends to the entire national territory”, which will end the wave, although it is likely that temperatures will still be high in the Guadalquivir.

This heat wave is the same that will affect the Middle East, Turkey, France, Germany, Poland, Italy, the Balkans, Greece and the extreme north of Africa, with a water temperature that in some areas of the Mediterranean can reach 4° above normal ―in Spain, between 2° and 3° more, between 27° and 29°―. All in all, Spain will not be the most affected area, but rather the central Mediterranean, specifically Italy, where the European Space Agency (ESA) points out that on the islands of Sicily and Sardinia the European record for maximum temperature can even be broken, which is at 48.8° reached in Floridia, in the Sicilian province of Syracuse, on August 11, 2021, during another terrible heat wave caused by the anticyclone Lucifer. In addition, records will be broken in cities such as Rome, which will reach 37-40° on Monday and 42-43° on Tuesday.

Italy is in “the southern part of the anticyclone, where record temperatures will be reached on the surface and which is called a dome or heat dome,” he explains. Francisco Martín, from the specialized magazine RAM Meteorology. Meanwhile he Thursday the wave will have ended in the western Mediterranean, the center and eastern part will suffer all this week and even part of next week.

This extreme episode in the Mediterranean coincides with another very harsh one in the United States, where the National Weather Service warned on Sunday of “a widespread and sweltering heat wave” in much of the west to the southeast of the country throughout the week, in the that the world record for maximum temperature can be exceeded, set at 54.4° in California’s Death Valley in August 2020. In addition, on Sunday the absolute maximum temperature was broken in China, with 52.2°.

Climate change does not cause heat waves, but it does fuel them by making them more frequent, earlier, longer lasting and more intense, which translates into higher mortality. The extreme heat recorded in Europe in the summer of 2022, the hottest on this continent since at least 1880, caused 61,672 premature deaths in 35 European countries, according to A study published in nature medicine. There are up to 41% more deaths attributed to high temperatures on average than in the summers between 2015 and 2021 in a continent that is warming twice as fast as the world average.

