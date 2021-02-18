After confinement, the search for second-hand vehicles intensified. And particularly, that of vehicles with Eco and Zero label. In fact, used electric and hybrid vehicles take 10 days less on average to be sold than a traditional combustion vehicle in the second-hand market, despite the fact that they cost 62.5% more than OV gasoline and diesel, according to the Green Car VO Monitor by Sumauto.

These data reflect an increase in buyers’ interest in less polluting vehicles, which have the advantage of not having access restriction to large urban centers, such as Madrid or Barcelona, and have a more friendly tax system, with reductions in the Registration Tax or exemptions in the Circulation Tax, although with the handicap of costing an average of 10,000 euros more in the used market.

According to an analysis of the platform Milanuncios, the market registered an increase of 111% in the search for non-polluting and low-emission vehicles during the three months after the end of the lockdown. The platform also collects the prices at which the ten most desired models with these labels can be found on the second-hand market.

We can also find this five-door of the Japanese brand that went on the market for 23,000 euros, from 6,000 euros in the second-hand market. A model that has a power of between 150 and 218 hp.

This five-door model, with a power of 43 – 204 hp, which the South Korean company brought to the Spanish market last year 2019, can be found in the second-hand market from 12,500 euros, both in its hybrid and electric versions.

Another of the best-selling ecological models so far in 2021, has been the Hyundai KONA, which went on the market for a base price of 27,440 euros. You can find this model with a power of up to 204 hp from 17,395 euros in the second-hand market, both in its hybrid and electric version.

Another of the ecological models in this ranking that you can find in the second-hand market, even at kilometer 0, is this car from the South Korean company, with up to 204 hp of power. From 19,250 euros.

The electric model of this car, which has a 136 horsepower engine and a range of 340 km according to the WLTP cycle, went on the market with a base price of 31,750 euros and can be found in the second-hand market from 20,490 euros .

Almost ending the list, is this model from the French company with up to 160 hp of power. A car that you can find brand new, in the second-hand market, from a minimum price of 24,000 euros.

The last model on the list is this five-seater from the French company, which reaches 224 HP of power and was released on the market from 36,421.91 euros. You can find this car from 28,000 euros in the second-hand market, with just over 5,000 kilometers.

We can find this electric car of 82 – 155 hp, which began its journeys in the Spanish sector last 2019 with a starting price of 32,650 euros, from 30,900 euros in the second-hand market.

Among the best-selling ecological models so far in 2021, you can also find this car from the German company, which was released for 57,485.75 euros, with up to 510 hp of power. A five-door that you can buy in the second-hand market from 30,900 euros.

This model, which brings a different design to those that the Swedish brand is accustomed to, with a power of up to 408 hp, can be found in the second-hand market from 36,900 euros.