Positive sign in November for the Italian second-hand vehicle market. Changes in ownership of four-wheelers net of mini-transfers (temporary transfers in the name of the dealer pending resale to the end customer) marked an increase of 9.1% compared to the same month of 2022, also with the same number of working days. For every 100 new cars, 183 second-hand cars were sold in November and 184 in the first eleven months of the year. On the used market, traditional fuels (diesel and petrol) still occupy the top of the ranking. Growth remains, however, for second-hand petrol hybrids, which achieved a monthly increase of 66.1%, reaching a market share of 5.6%.

The market for second-hand electric cars, however, is almost at a standstill, recording the same performance in November as October with a share of 0.7%. As regards mini-transfers, the primacy of diesel is once again confirmed (47.6% share in November, down compared to 51.4% in the same month 2022), while the incidence of petrol hybrids rises to 9 .4%, confirming the overtaking of LPG fuels, which stood at 6.9%. There was a slowdown, however, for the transfers of ownership of motorcycles which, again net of mini-transfers, closed the November balance sheet with a decrease of 2.1% compared to the same month of 2022. In the first eleven months of 2023 compared to the same period of the previous year, net transfers of ownership recorded increases of 7.2% for cars and 5.4% for all vehicles, compared to a contraction of 0.3% for motorcycles.

Some news comes from the radiation sector which, with the exception of May 2023, came after almost 30 months of continuous decline, cars, in this sector, recorded growth of 3.2% compared to November 2022. The unit rate of replacement is equal to 0.59 (for every 100 new cars 59 were written off), slightly less than the average of the first eleven months of the year which stands at 62. Motorcycle write-offs are negative, decreasing in November ‘1.1%.

From January to November 2023, compared to the same period in 2022, radiation recorded decreases of 6.6% for cars and 6% for all vehicles, with an increase of 0.6% for motorcycles. The data are reported in the latest monthly “auto-trend” bulletin, the statistical analysis carried out by the Automobile Club of Italy on the pra data, which can be consulted on the ACI website at the page