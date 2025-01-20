On November 9, 2019, the Only Watch charity auction ended with the sale of a Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime 47mm for 31 million euros, automatically becoming the most expensive auctioned watch in history and snatching the scepter from a Rolex Daytona which two years earlier had sold in New York for 15 million. Both pieces took just a few minutes to find a new owner, authentic works of watchmaking art and two of the most coveted pieces by fans of the sector. Far from these iconic pieces, the vintage watchmaking continues to advance positions in the sector as a unique opportunity to own luxury references, experts point out that the economic factor is not the only one that moves buyers to consume second-hand piecessocial position and what it means to wear a great watch on your wrist, such as success and power, are the most deeply rooted values. The purchase as investment and the profitability of many pieces are other factors to take into account.

The production of big brands such as Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet either Richard Millethey do not reach many of their potential clients; and this is undoubtedly one of the reasons that has led to the rise of the watch buying/selling business with the birth of platforms and companies, largely digital. With stainless steel sports watches and other popular models almost impossible to buy, with long waiting lists and scarce allocations, prices on the secondary market are increasing significantly. According to the consultant McKinsey he second hand watch market could reach around 30 billion in 2025.

Among the 13 most coveted watch brandsten have registered increases in value in the last five years. Audemars Piguet leads this elite group, with prices on the secondary market increasing an average of 64.85% between October 2019 and October 2024. It is followed by pieces of Vacheron Constantin which in the last five years have increased their value by 52.27%. And they complete the top five Cartier (+39.06%), Patek Philippe (+33.59%) and Omega (+27.81%). In sixth place is the market leader, Rolex (+27.59%), according to the latest report from Chrono24, one of the most important online e-commerce for the purchase and sale of second-hand luxury watches. For example, the model Patek Philippe Aquanaut Annual Calendar 5261R-001one of the brand’s most recent launches, whose approximate retail price is 60,000 euros, can reach 100,000 euros on the secondary market due to its high demand, as reported on the sales platform.

“Luxury watches can offer solid long-term returns despite current market fluctuations,” he explains. Balazs FerencziHead of Brand Engagement and watch expert at Chrono24. The expert identifies two current trends in the market: «On the one hand, the coveted steel sports watches, exemplified by the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak or the Patek Philippe Nautiluswhose value has softened in recent years; and on the other hand, more elegant watches with non-round cases, models like the Cartier Santos “They are now worth more than double their value five years ago,” says Balazs.









But all that glitters is not gold and never better said, the counterfeit trade It is a poisoned candy that affects all sectors and luxury watchmaking is no exception. According to the latest report from the European Union Intellectual Property Office, the trade in counterfeits represented 3% of world trade in 2024.

Always be wary of a Rolex worth 1,000 euros or less, it is the most counterfeited brand in the fine watchmaking market. They follow her Cartier, Omega, Breitling and Patek Philippe . 55.6% of men go for classic Rolexes compared to 32% of women. “It is increasingly difficult to identify a fake”account Nacho Lunaexpert jeweler and CEO of Moon Diamonds, one of the most influential centers in Spain in terms of buying and selling diamonds and fine jewelry. “Gold watches are somewhat more complicated to fakebut we have come to see quite successful steel copies. Even the documentation is falsified,” explains Luna.

When buying a second-hand watch“that the watch is delivered with the original box and papers is a guarantee. Although it is not always essential,” they say from CIRCAan online luxury watch buying and selling portal with more than 20 years of experience in the sector. Before getting the piece it is advisable to have the help of an expert who can assess and verify aspects of the watch such as the bracelet, the case, the crystal or the movement. “When purchasing, you should always require an invoice, a guarantee, inspection and tuning of the watch and of course, that it be a transparent transaction,” they recommend. “Buy in trusted stores, if possible in person and make sure that the watch has passed the police control, – that all these pieces pass -, and that guarantees that it is not a stolen piece”, will be a guarantee of success when making a successful purchase, says Nacho Luna.