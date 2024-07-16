Winner but no longer dominant

Max Verstappen he has not won any of the last two races and has climbed onto the top step of the podium ‘only’ in three of the last seven GPs. It was from July 2022 that the Dutch he did not miss the success for two consecutive races. That these numbers are making the news gives a good idea of ​​how impressive the Dutch champion’s domination of the rest of the grid has been over the last two years. But now the trend is changing.

First Ferrari and then above all McLaren and Mercedes raised their heads, making difficult for Red Bull to control the races and win easily without having the pressure of truly competitive opponents on his shoulders. In recent years Verstappen has never hidden his appreciation for solo victories, a ‘plastic’ symbol of the excellence in performance achieved by his team.

The season of balance

Now that the challenge has become closer, however, the three-time world champion is not afraid to enter the battle. Speaking in public on the occasion of the Goodwood Festival of Speedwhich he attended with his team, the #1 in F1 showed that he welcomed the rival teams’ rapprochement with pleasure: “We’ve had some fantastic years – he declared speaking about Red Bull’s supremacy in the last two years – and this year has started very strongly too. Now everyone is catching up a bit. Every race is a real battle and it’s fantastic“.

“I think this one [tendenza] will continue for the rest of the season, we don’t know what will happen and this is great for the sport. In general – concluded Verstappen – It’s great to have so many strong drivers in F1 and fighting each other for the win. I think everyone was waiting for it and it’s definitely what F1 fans want. It’s a great thing that there is a challenge between so many different teams.. The rest of the season will be very nice“.