Star Comics has unveiled the launch date for THE SECOND GOLFISH, the work of panpanya which contains within it a collection of stories. The single volume will be available for purchase in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores starting from 12 January 2022 at the launch price of € 9.99.

THE SECOND GOLDFISH: A NEW COLLECTION OF DREAMING STORIES BY PANPANYA

The fourth volume of the panpanya works series will be out in mid-January

In January we will continue the journey started together with the little protagonist born from the mind and pencil of panpanya and already encountered in the precious AN INVITATION FROM A CRAB, PILLOWFISH And ANIMALS.

In THE SECOND GOLDFISHwe will accompany the anonymous girl again, this time along her investigating some aspects of everyday life that we often take for granted. Together with her we will discover, for example, that the rules of a game like hide and seek actually have a profound meaning, that there is a precise production chain behind the trade in sacred amulets and that the need to tidy up the house often clashes with to preserve precious memories.

With this unique volume, the fourth in the panpanya works series, the author will lead us to the discovery of poetry that is hidden in the paradoxes of reality. New surreal and extravagant tales, one of a kind, await us from 12 January, with the release of THE SECOND GOLDFISH.

PANPANYA WORKS 4

THE SECOND GOLDFISH

panpanya

12,8 × 18, B, b / ne col., Pp. 192, with dust jacket, € 9.90

Release date: 12/01/2022 in the comic store, bookshop and online store

Isbn 9788822628367

panpanya (gender and date of birth unknown) he made his debut in the 2000s as an indie cartoonist, self publishing first on the net and then also on paper. In 2013 his first published volume comes out, Ashizuri suizokukan, thanks to which it obtains the nomination for the prestigious “Manga taisho” award and enters the ranking of the best manga according to the magazine «Kono manga ga sugoi!».

Also from 2013 he began a stable collaboration with the publisher Hakusensha, who published all his subsequent volumes.

