In recent days, much has been said about the imminent departure of the goalkeeper Oscar Jimenez of America. After contract renewal Guillermo Ochoathe goal knows that he will continue to be a substitute, so he has already requested his departure to find another squad where he can be a starter.
Now the question is Who will be the second American goalkeeper? And it is that the fans were happy with Jiménez’s performances, so much so that they preferred him as a starter and Ochoa on the substitute bench, however, the coach decided to give the national team a new opportunity, this despite the mistakes committed in the past contest.
According to information from the portal PressportAmerica would have already approached to ask about the services of the Mexican goalkeeper Luis Angel Malagon. The 25-year-old goalkeeper is defending the three sticks of Rayos del Necaxa, a team that would not look badly on his departure as long as there is a juicy offer of money for him.
Despite having been a goalkeeper for Morelia, his best performances have been with those of Aguascalientes, where he has made 72 official matches. Likewise, the value of it in the leg market is 3.50 million dollars.
One of the main obstacles in the signing would be the termination clause, since Malagón has a contract with the rojiblancos until June 30, 2024, so they would have to pay around a little more than 4 million dollars to get the letter from the mexican player.
In case the negotiations do not come to fruition, option ‘B’ is fernando tapia, a young youth squad from El Nido who has been the third goalkeeper and could be close to being the second keeper for the Azulcremas. The young man is 21 years old, and has not yet made his debut in a league match with the Eagles.
#goalkeeper #options #America #departure #Oscar #Jiménez
Leave a Reply