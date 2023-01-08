The Doctor Aurelio Valdivieso General Hospital in Oaxaca; where minors bitten by a bat were admitted. Carolina Jiménez (DARK ROOM)

The eight-year-old girl, bitten at the beginning of December by a bat, in the small Oaxacan municipality of Palo de Lima, died this Saturday, as confirmed by the State health services in a statement. The girl had been hospitalized in serious condition since December 24. The autopsy performed on her seven-year-old brother, who died on December 29 and who presented the same symptoms, indicated that her death was due to rabies.

The health services have indicated that during her stay at the medical center, “a group of multidisciplinary specialists” was attentive to the patient. On December 27, three days after hospitalization, the authorities indicated that the eight-year-old girl would be declared brain dead, because she did not respond to stimuli. Rabies, explain experts consulted by this newspaper, has a lethality close to 100%, so an early diagnosis can be key to counteract its deadly effects.

The doctor specialized in epidemiology Óscar Sosa says that the lethality close to 100% is explained by the complexity of detecting the disease. He affirms that there are several ways to collect samples to analyze, but points out that most of them can be obtained when the patient is already hospitalized and, therefore, in a “serious” condition. “If after an attack by an animal that may have rabies I apply a vaccine, there is no need to collect samples. But there’s no way to know if it correctly prevents rabies in the person. The only way would be when the animal was diagnosed and, having applied the vaccine, the person had no effect, ”he explains.

The attack of a bat on December 1 in the humble rural community of Palo de Lima (100 kilometers from Oaxaca de Juárez) led to the term “rabies” appearing again in the headlines of the Mexican State after 15 years , when the last cases of this disease were reported. The death of two of the three siblings – the youngest, two years old, was discharged as she did not present symptoms – opened up a series of unknowns about how this disease, already known, could be fatal. The wait to obtain a clear diagnosis surprised the Government of Oaxaca, which decided to open an investigation to determine if there was negligence in the three medical care that the children received before being admitted, although almost three weeks later there have been no more details about what What could have happened during the consultations? It took 23 days for the word “rage” to appear among the possibilities that explained the situation of the minors.

On December 21, the brothers arrived at the Villa Sola de Vega hospital, 50 kilometers from the family’s home. The deputy director of Health of Oaxaca, Jesús Alejandro Ramírez, commented to this newspaper that there it was detected that the two minors with symptoms had “psychomotor agitation” (incomprehensible hyperactivity) and “photophobia” (phobia of light), “neurological” signs. compatible with rabies, which led to their admission.

Among some of the responses that were given from the outset, the Oaxaca authorities attributed the weaknesses that this case presents to the poverty in which the family is plunged and the lack of knowledge to resolve a matter like this. The precarious health system that some isolated areas of Mexico present has also been strongly questioned these weeks.

