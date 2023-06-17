After the indisputable success of the first generation, of which more than 830,000 units were sold worldwide, the second generation of Amarok is now on sale in Spain and offers three versions, all of them with a four-door double cab (DoubleCab ) and 4×4 traction, with a starting price of 49,010 euros. The new Volkswagen Amarok is bigger, more powerful, athletic and charismatic. At first glance, it stands out for its more robust design, with the wings above the alloy wheels up to 21 inches (Aventura version), and the areas around the wheel arches covered in resistant plastic.

The entry Amarok has black bumpers, 16-inch steel wheels with 255/70 R16 tires and an emergency spare wheel. The Amarok Style features body colored front and black rear bumpers with chrome inserts, chrome exterior mirror caps and door handles, silver roof longitudinal bars, front and rear mud flaps, rear side windows and rear window darkened, light alloy wheels ‘Amadora’ 7.5 x 18 and spare wheel with normal tyre. On the Aventura, the body-colored front bumper in X design and the 8.5 x 21 ‘Varberg’ light-alloy wheels are standard. The Style and Aventura versions incorporate an electric roll cover on the rear box.

The new generation of Amarok has a more spacious and functional interior, loaded with technology and with first-class finishes. The increased wheelbase provides more space, especially in the second row of seats. Three very resistant upholsteries are available: fabric (Amarok), Art Velours (Style) and high-quality leather (Aventura). In the Style and Aventura, the driver’s and passenger’s seats are electrically adjustable and heated.

volkswagen amarok



FAQ







The interior has been digitized, with a ‘Digital Cockpit’ instrument panel (8.0-inch on the entry Amarok and 12-inch on the Style and Aventura variant) and a modern tablet-format touchscreen (10-inch in the Amarok and 12.0 inches in the other two versions). Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles incorporates in the Amarok a combination of digital functions and buttons and push/rotary switches configured in an ergonomic and intuitive way.

In addition, the new Amarok offers a surprisingly spacious and capable cargo box: the maximum payload has increased from one to 1.16 tons. As in the previous model, it has enough space between the wheel arches to side load a europallet. The cargo platform has fastening rings that can support a load of up to 500 kilograms each; and it has a load support with protection frame on the rear wall of the cabin and LED lighting.



volkswagen amarok



FAQ







In addition, the new Amarok supports a roof load of up to 350 kg and has a towing capacity of up to 3.5 tonnes, with trailer hitch preparation included as standard.

In the Style and Aventura variants, the longitudinal roof bars in silver, the styling bar in steel (in the body color of the Amarok Aventura) and the cargo area cover with electric rollover system (which can be opened and closed) are standard. from the cargo box itself, from inside the vehicle or by remote control through the vehicle key), in addition to the lining of the cargo area with a power outlet.

Increased off-road capability



The dimensions of the new Amarok have grown to improve interior space and off-road capability. At 5,350 millimeters, the new Amarok is 96 mm longer than its predecessor. The 3,270mm wheelbase represents an increase of 173mm.

The body overhangs are now shorter, giving the new Amarok more defined proportions and greater off-road capability, thanks to better approach angles (30º front and 23º rear). The new model has also gained in fording depth, which goes from 500 to 800 mm. And the 4×4 drive system has a rear differential lock (standard on the Amarok and optional on the Style and Aventura). There are different optional elements of protection for the engine, the transfer case or the fuel tank.