The second forum of veterans of the special military operation (SVO) “Together we will win” started in the Patriot Park in the city of Kubinka, Moscow region. Izvestia correspondent Roman Polshakov talked about how military personnel who returned from the front share with each other their experience of returning to peaceful life.

Hundreds of veterans and families of fallen soldiers from all regions of the country gathered at the site. Volunteer and intelligence officer Andrei Goncharov with the call sign Granitsa shared his experience. For six months at the front, he kept a diary and took pictures. Now he has already released a photo album and is writing a book.

“Now I work just in schools. In two months of employment, I have already visited 18 schools and conducted “Lessons in Courage.” All the directors and head teachers who invited me are happy. And most importantly, the children asked for autographs and phone numbers. Then I contacted them, they sent letters,” he said.

The Izvestia correspondent recalled that the second forum is being held under the auspices of the Defenders of the Fatherland Foundation, which was created on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

At the opening, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Sergei Kiriyenko conveyed the Russian leader’s welcoming words to the forum participants and noted that the country’s common goal is to support the families of fallen soldiers and strengthen the system of social guarantees for participants in the special operation, as well as increasing the efficiency of medical care and rehabilitation programs.

“The key priority is to create conditions so that the heroes who came from the front can fully realize themselves in a variety of areas in the economic sectors,” he said.

In turn, a member of the Federation Council Committee on Defense and Security, co-chairman of the coordinating council of the Northern Military District Veterans Association, Major General Alexey Naumets pointed out that the main task is the consolidation of all participants and their socialization into peaceful life.

One of the veterans of the special operation, Evgeniy Radaev, noted that he is going to open training in Samara for wheelchair users in the gilder craft, which he himself has mastered for 15 years, in order to give them work.

Another Northern Military District veteran, Sergei Pritula, said that after a serious injury he was rehabilitated in a month and began swimming at a professional level in the Paralympic movement.

“The state became concerned – we were offered a higher position in the military registration and enlistment office. At the same time, I take care of my children and sports,” he emphasized.

From January 14 to 17, the second forum of North Military District veterans, “Together We Will Win,” is being held at the Military Patriotic Park of Culture and Recreation “Patriot.” It will be attended by more than 400 demobilized soldiers from 89 regions of the country, as well as representatives of government and the expert community, social coordinators and heads of fund branches

On January 15, Putin addressed the forum participants. He noted that supporting the families of fallen soldiers is a common task. He pointed out the need to improve the effectiveness of medical care and rehabilitation programs, as well as the importance of creating conditions for the implementation of fighters in various areas: in sectors of the economy, in business, in government at all levels, as well as in local government.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.