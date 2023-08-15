Flight WZ-3061 of the Red Wings airline from Yekaterinburg to Turkish Antalya was delayed for more than a day. The relevant information follows on August 15 from the data online scoreboard Koltsovo airport.

The plane was supposed to take off on August 15 at 01:10 local time (August 14, 23:10 Moscow time). At the moment, the departure of the flight is scheduled for August 16 at 01:45 (August 15, 23:25 Moscow time).

The previous flight under this number was delayed by a day and a half.

Earlier, on August 13, it was reported that a passenger flight of the Red Wings airline could not fly to Yekaterinburg from Antalya. The delay lasted almost a day. Also, technical problems caused the delay of the plane with Russian passengers on board, which could not fly from Antalya to Moscow’s Zhukovsky airport. There were also difficulties with the departure of tourists from Yekaterinburg.

The next day, Rosaviatsia indicated that it had taken control of the issue of transporting tourists by the Red Wings airline on the Antalya-Yekaterinburg route. The agency clarified that the Nordwind airline will transport passengers of delayed Red Wings flights on its flights.

On the same day, August 14, the passengers of the delayed flight came to the Red Wings office. People who bought tickets for this flight complained that the company did not give them the right to return the tickets and was not going to return the money for them or compensate for the damage in any other way.

The press service of Red Wings told Izvestia that passengers on flights between Yekaterinburg and Antalya were accommodated in hotels at the expense of the airline. Flights were delayed due to an emergency situation – for technical reasons, two of the three Boeing-777 aircraft in the fleet simultaneously failed.

On the evening of August 14, the Federal Air Transport Agency announced that the Ikar airline delivered about 400 passengers from delayed Red Wings flights from Yekaterinburg to Antalya and will transport 429 on the return route.