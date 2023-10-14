Martin Sorrell (London, 78 years old), the genius who revolutionized the world of advertising and positioned WPP as the first global company in that sector, he has said in more than one interview that his favorite movie is Barry Lyndon. “The only secret is to attack. Dare, and the world will always yield. And if he ever beats you, it doesn’t matter. Dare again, and he will end up giving in,” advised the unscrupulous Irish adventurer, eager to climb the British social ladder, imagined by the writer William Thackeray.

Sorrell’s latest big coup, the digital advertising company S4 Capital, has seen its stock market value drop sharply during 2023 (the shares have accumulated a 68% drop since January). Investors have punished the company for weak business. Many of S4 Capital’s large clients have withdrawn their mandates due to the rise in interest rates. Furthermore, the horizon appears complex. Numerous analysts have sown uncertainty about the company’s evolution, further hardening the stock market punishment.

Known as The wise man of Soho, In reference to that rogue neighborhood of London, the businessman is a master of attack. The more reckless and risky, the better.. He transformed a company that was originally dedicated to the manufacture of wire baskets for supermarkets, mouse traps and teapots (Wire and Plastic Products, was its original name) into a pioneering project in advertising, marketing and public relations. But the leap to be a giant was a masterstroke. Sorrell orchestrated the 1987 purchase of J. Walter Thompson Group, a leading company in the sector whose capital was thirteen times that of WPP. The purchase price was 566 million dollars at the time. “As if a baitfish swallowed a whale,” Harvard Business School says in its biography of Sorrell.

Twelve years later, it bought Ogilvy & Mather for $825 million. And so on up to a hundred more acquisitions, which turned WPP into the dominant player in the sector for at least two decades. The company’s share price rose 2,276% from 1992 to 2018. At its peak it had 130,000 employees and 2,400 offices across 107 countries.

“Find a sector that you enjoy, and a company within that sector that you are comfortable with. Build your reputation and later, if you feel like it, around forty, start something of your own,” his father, Jack Spitzberg, a Jewish refugee from Eastern Europe who changed his last name to that sounded more English. He never had his own business, but the money he earned as a top executive running a chain of nearly eight hundred electrical stores helped give his son an elite education at Cambridge and Harvard. At forty, after learning the trade and thriving at the Saatchi & Saatchi agency (Sorrell was known as the “third brother”), it was time to launch his own venture. WWP completely revolutionized its sector by offering large clients, willing to spend tens of millions a year on advertising, a comprehensive solution to their ambitions and objectives.

In 2018, however, after several years of rumors and unrest, WWP’s board of directors opened an investigation into Sorrell, accused of mistreatment and abuse of some employees and embezzlement of company funds. The accusations were never materialized or made public, but that year the executive presented his resignation. Since then, he has done nothing but deny in multiple interviews that he had done anything unfair, or illegal, that affected the company he founded. But without giving details. For example, he has never flatly denied that he used WWP money to obtain services offered by a London brothel. “Yes, I have been to Shepherd Market.” [la dirección del local]admitted to The Times, without clarifying what he did there.

With the impressive agenda that Sorrell had and the expectation that the executive’s name continued to create in the markets, a month after leaving in bad ways and through the back door of WWP, he launched S4 Capital, a start-up with which he intended to turn the digital advertising market around. Its main clients, which accounted for 44% of revenue, were all part of the new economy. Facebook, Amazon or Google, among others.

As he did during his time at the head of WWP, Sorrell embarked on an aggressive policy of acquiring small firms, financed partly with hard cash and partly with the exchange of shares. He bought MediaMonks, a group valued at 2.3 billion euros, specialized in digital advertising campaigns for clients such as Ikea or Netflix. Or Mighty Hive, a company specialized in data analysis.

Suspicions

When S4 Capital had to delay the presentation of the income statement up to two times last year, investors became suspicious. The announcement, in the middle of last September, of a second profit warning (alert of lower benefits than expected), together with new job cuts – half a thousand employees – caused the alarm to spread. Many analysts have begun to suspect that behind the grandiloquence of Sorrell, ready with his new experiment to reinvent the wheel, there was a lot of smoke. It had to be a more agile, flexible, innovative advertising offer. Some are beginning to sense that the real driving force behind an experiment like S4 Capital was a man with many contacts and a huge desire to exact revenge on the board of directors that fired him with intemperate cash from a company to which he had dedicated his life.

Sorrell blames the instability created by rising interest rates and asks investors for patience. But if large clients withdraw, revenues decline and shares plummet, it will be difficult to maintain an aggressive line of expansion through mergers that basically consisted of offering 50% in cash and 50% in shares. The wise man of Soho is completely betting these days on the paradigm shift that artificial intelligence will bring to the sector, but analysts cannot avoid seeing a man in his almost eighties who, last April, admitted that he had undergone chemotherapy after having a tumor. And they doubt that this time he has the reins of the future in his hands.

Follow all the information Economy and Business in Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter

The Five Day Agenda The most important economic quotes of the day, with the keys and context to understand their scope. RECEIVE IT IN YOUR EMAIL