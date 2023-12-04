The Gudelj family is full of athletes. They are the father, Nebojsa, former Logroñés soccer player, among others; also his mother, Olivera, a basketball player. And his three sons are: Nemanja, Sevilla defender; Dragisa, from Córdoba, and Vanja, tennis player. A family that has been fighting against adversity and the illness that haunts Dragisa, central defender of Córdoba, of the First Federation, who this Sunday suffered a complicated cardiac episode again during the clash against Melilla. In the 28th minute and with the score tied at zero, Gudelj fainted and fell to the Martínez Claro grass. In just a few seconds and in the face of general shock, the footballer stood up somewhat dazed, but recovered. However, he was replaced by his partner Carlos García. The 26-year-old defender was transferred to the Melilla hospital, where all kinds of tests were carried out before traveling to Córdoba with his teammates. “Dragi Gudelj is fine and will continue to undergo medical tests. As we said yesterday, we are not going to go into the player’s medical details. When we have something to communicate, we will let you know. Thank you all very much for your understanding and respect,” Córdoba announced this Monday. The clash ended with a victory for the Andalusian team (0-1), third placed in the Second Group of the First Federation.

Gudelj’s life was saved by the ICD (implanted automatic defibrillator) that was placed after he suffered a heart attack on March 25 during a clash between Córdoba and Racing de Ferrol. Gudelj had a cardiac arrest and underwent surgery to install the defibrillator after this episode of sudden death. After several months of tests and training alone, the defender was renewed until 2025 last July and he returned to play with Córdoba, where he has played 15 games this season. “If we look closely at the action, the player falls and in two seconds he gets up as if nothing had happened thanks to the electric shock from the defibrillator. There are people in whom the download is immediate and other times it takes a second or two, as happened to Gudelj. The device saved his life and we place them in hospitals almost daily. It is like a pacemaker that detects the arrhythmia and responds to balance the heart,” Víctor López, associate professor and Clinical Head of Cardiology for many years at the Virgen Macarena Hospital in Seville, tells this medium. “Gudelj’s body is healthy, with a heart apparently in good condition, but this type of ventricular fibrillation causes a storm of arrhythmias that can end the life of an athlete. The origin of the problem is usually congenital, but what is evident is that the defibrillator worked correctly to save Gudelj’s life,” adds Víctor López.

For now, the player, who feels fine, will follow a specific training plan, away from day-to-day life with his teammates. The Córdoba technicians and their medical services will analyze what Gudelj’s sporting future will be. “The important thing is that he feels well. We have to evaluate many things together about his future,” the Andalusian club assures this medium. Víctor López, however, is clear. “I think it would be reckless for this boy to continue competing in the elite of football. His heart is subjected to maximum effort, which corresponds to a professional soccer player, and the stress that this body suffers, in my opinion, can cause arrhythmias to occur more frequently. I understand that he is a young athlete, who has a career ahead of him, but for me health comes before money,” López declares. Of course, the cardiologist admits that there are colleagues who are in favor of the athlete continuing with his career once the defibrillator is installed in his heart. This is the case of Eriksen, who collapsed during the Denmark-Finland clash at the last European Championship. The fine Danish playmaker was revived on the grass after 15 minutes of treatment and was clinically dead for 10 minutes. He underwent surgery to install a defibrillator and now plays for Manchester United without having another severe heart problem.

Professional footballers undergo medical tests every season. Their hearts are checked, but to detect problems such as ventricular arrhythmia, more precise tests are necessary than those usually performed, especially in categories such as the First Federation. These types of ailments are detectable if, for example, echocardiograms and stress tests are performed. After learning about Gudelj’s problem, all members of his family, including Nemanja Gudelj, Sevilla’s international defender, underwent exhaustive tests to rule out heart disorders like Dragisa’s.

