The Israeli police violently evicted this Wednesday the Esplanade of the Mosques in occupied East Jerusalem for the second consecutive night, when thousands of faithful Muslims gathered for the night prayer of the holy month of Ramadan were still in the complex. In response to the assault, Palestinian militants again fired several rockets into Israel from Gaza overnight and into the early hours of Thursday. The increase in tension has also spread to the occupied West Bank and areas with a Palestinian majority inside Israel, where there have been protests and clashes with security forces. Abroad, international condemnations of the violence registered in the Holy Land and calls for calm are increasing, while the UN Security Council is expected to meet this Thursday to address the situation.

Videos and images spread on social networks and by local media about the assault on the Al Aqsa Mosque compound on Wednesday night show Israeli police officers forcibly evacuating those who had gathered to pray. The eviction took place earlier than the previous morning, probably with the aim of preventing some of the faithful from locking themselves inside the mosque again. The Palestinian Red Crescent confirmed several cases of suffocation from the use of tear gas, and reported that its medical staff treated six injured during the assault.

“Bind yourself in place”

The Israel Police, for its part, attributed the responsibility for the events to “dozens of young lawbreakers” and stated in a statement that some of those present in the Al Aqsa complex “tried again to close the doors of the mosque” with the aim of “entrenching themselves in the place”, like the night before, which led to their intervention. During the month of Ramadan, the non-compulsory Islamic practice of itikafwhich consists of seclusion inside a mosque for a few days to dedicate oneself fully to the worship of Allah, but the Israeli authorities do not allow it.

During the first assault, the Palestinian Detainees Affairs Commission documented the arrest of more than 450 people, the vast majority of whom were released throughout the day on the condition that they stay away from Al Aqsa for a week. , according to a statement. He also denounced excessive use of force and serious injuries among the detainees. The Jerusalem Red Crescent claimed to have treated 25 wounded after the first eviction.

At the same time, several Palestinians have been injured in different parts of the West Bank, where there have been protests over the events in Al Aqsa and clashes with Israeli forces, according to the Palestinian agency Wafa. Local media have also recorded protests in several towns with a Palestinian majority or with a large Palestinian presence inside Israel, including the city of Haifa.

The UN Security Council is scheduled to hold an emergency session behind closed doors on Thursday to discuss the upsurge in violence in Al Aqsa, according to some local media, citing diplomatic sources. The UN Secretary General, António Guterres, was “shocked and horrified” on Wednesday by the images “of violence and beatings carried out by the Israeli security forces inside the mosque” of Al Aqsa, according to transmitted his spokesman Stéphane Dujarric. The Arab League also held a meeting of emergency.

Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas’s spokesman, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, declared that the assault on Al Aqsa and the worshipers gathered in the compound “is a slap in the face to the recent efforts of the United States that tried to create calm and stability during the month of Ramadan.” In this sense, at the end of March, Egypt hosted a meeting between Palestinians and Israelis, with the presence of representatives of Jordan and the United States, in an attempt to reduce the violence in the Palestinian territories occupied in recent months. Shortly before the meeting in Egypt another meeting had been held in Jordan for the same purpose. This Wednesday, the White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, assured at a press conference that they remain “extremely concerned about the continuing violence” in Jerusalem and urged “all parties to avoid further escalation.”

