The second episode of “Inverted” tomorrow

The second recording episode of the “Al Mankous” program in its ninth season, organized by the Committee for the Management of Cultural and Heritage Festivals and Programs in Abu Dhabi, will start tomorrow, Sunday evening, at exactly 10 pm, via Baynunah Channel and Emirates Channel.

During the episode, the jury interviews, interviews and tests that the contestants went through in the program will continue during the episode, during the exceptional episodes that were recorded in light of the challenges of the Corona pandemic, and amid precautionary and preventive measures to ensure the safety of participants and workers.

The “Mankous” program is part of the vision of the Committee for the Management of Cultural and Heritage Festivals and Programs in Abu Dhabi, its objectives and its continuous keenness to introduce the Emirati, Gulf and Arab cultural heritage, and to enhance its role in building the national identity, as the participants compete to perform the munkous melody, one of the tunes of Nabati poetry.

The participants in the program enter the midst of this heritage competition through several stages, starting from the audition stage, reaching the direct episodes, and concluding with the victory of one participant, to be Knight Al Mankous.

The program aims to revive the original tune of the munkous, and to build bridges of communication between the old generation and the young generation by introducing them to the makkous, its melodies, its performing arts, and its most prominent symbols locally and in the Gulf, preserving the cultural heritage and registering it as a stable cultural platform that proceeds towards the world through introducing it and its methods of performance , And the most prominent faces of this authentic Gulf art.