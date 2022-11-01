Wednesday, November 2

11 a.m.: Racing – Belgrano Cba.

11 a.m.: San Lorenzo – Dep. Confluence

3:00 p.m.: Rosario Central – San Martin (TUC)

3:00 p.m.: Boca Juniors – Las Pumas (Mendoza)

Thursday, November 3

11 a.m.: Lanús – The Malvinas (La Plata)

11 a.m.: Hurricane – San José (Mar del Plata)

3 pm: River – Guarani A. Franco

3:00 p.m.: UAI Urquiza – Def. of the Constitution

The semi-finals will take place on Wednesday, November 9 at times to be confirmed, and the final will be on Saturday, the 12. Both the semis and the final could be held at the Ciudad de Caseros Stadium.