The defining stage of the second edition of the federal tournament will be played at the Ezeiza venue from this Wednesday, November 2. Who defends the title is UAI Urquiza, who won the first edition after winning the final against Boca by 2-1.
The 16 clubs that reached the round of 16 are Boca Juniors, UAI Urquiza, Racing, River Plate, Huracán, Rosario Central, Lanús and San Lorenzo of the First Division A Championship. And Deportivo Confluencia (Neuquén), Las Pumas (Mendoza), Guaraní Antonio Franco (Misiones), Defenders of the Constitution (Concordia), San Martin de Tucumán, Belgrano (Córdoba), San José (Mar del Plata). The Falklands (La Plata).
The tournament featured a preliminary phase and a final phase. During the first part of the 2022 season, the classification of the teams of the Metropolitan Preliminary Phase was disputed, from there the first eight teams qualified in the standings of the First Division A Championship until date 11. For its part, the Regional preliminary phase was organized by the Federal Council.
The crosses will be a 90-minute match and definition by penalties in case of equality. These are the first meetings:
Wednesday, November 2
11 a.m.: Racing – Belgrano Cba.
11 a.m.: San Lorenzo – Dep. Confluence
3:00 p.m.: Rosario Central – San Martin (TUC)
3:00 p.m.: Boca Juniors – Las Pumas (Mendoza)
Thursday, November 3
11 a.m.: Lanús – The Malvinas (La Plata)
11 a.m.: Hurricane – San José (Mar del Plata)
3 pm: River – Guarani A. Franco
3:00 p.m.: UAI Urquiza – Def. of the Constitution
The quarterfinals will also be held at the Julio Humberto Grondona venue, on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 November.
The semi-finals will take place on Wednesday, November 9 at times to be confirmed, and the final will be on Saturday, the 12. Both the semis and the final could be held at the Ciudad de Caseros Stadium.
