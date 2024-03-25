The second edition of the Piedmont Innovation Roadshow, promoted by the National Association of Young Innovators (ANGI), is ready to get underway. As a digital reference point in Italy, the event aims to highlight the excellence of the Piedmontese territory and encourage dialogue between businesses, universities, innovators and institutions.

In collaboration with the Offices of the European Parliament in Italy, represented by Dr. Carlo Corazza, and with the main partnership of CSI Piemonte, the Roadshow is renewed with enthusiasm after last year's success.

The first stop will be in Novara on March 26, at the headquarters of the Novara industrialists (hall of mirrors in Corso Felice Cavallotti 25), with the patronage of the municipality and the local Confindustria. Illustrious institutional guests will participate in the event, including the Mayor of Novara Alessandro Canelli and the Piedmont Regional Councilor for the Environment, Energy, Innovation and Research Matteo Marnati.

The central theme of the conference will be the ecological and digital transition, territorial development, artificial intelligence, smart cities, sustainability and new organizational models. There will be numerous businesses, startups, large companies and universities that will participate in the event, with speeches by industry experts such as Federico Sandrone of Coesa Srl, Gianluca Serale of the Iren Group, and Maurizio Anlero of the Marazzato Group.

Moderation will be entrusted to Paolo Petrecca, director of RaiNews24.

Gabriele Ferrieri, President of ANGI, comments: “We are pleased with this new and important edition where, like ANGI, we are committed to supporting the Piedmont territory and to bringing together as a country system the excellences of the world of business and universities together with innovators and institutions. A model that we will also bring from Piedmont to all the other regions of Italy. A special thank you to all our supporting partners”.