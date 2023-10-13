The second edition of the Hermosa Fest awoke with the same motivation as its predecessor, that is, to bet on freedom, joy, dance, vitality, courage, commitment and the need to find a definitively marked space for live music where you can forget the gray clouds that can blur the sky and stain the ceiling, the problems of everyday life and the diffuse, but penetrating echo of the rusty and gray routine. The theory was clear from the starting shot. And the practice, seeing the fantastic atmosphere with which the first day of this long-awaited return began, almost too.

The thing about the energy that is generated in a group is that, even if you don’t stop trying, it cannot be expressed in words. Let’s say that the expectation and excitement present at the Trips Summer Club venue, a space located in La Manga that, like last year, demonstrated its comforts in relation to the distribution of stages, bars, rest areas and toilets, was felt special way. It was evident in the faces, gestures, applause and clothing, including some really successful costumes, that there was a desire to set high temperatures in both emotional and musical terms, thus collaborating with the particular party without schedules that has been set up this fall with the breath of eternal summer. . In fact, to cite a negative point of this reunion with the Hermosa Fest, we missed that cool breeze that accompanied us at its premiere in 2022. Although it is already known that when the heat is shared it is half the heat.

Regarding the strictly artistic section, the first day opened with a session by Ronda Norte DJ on the Estrella stage, which was followed by the performance of María Escarmiento, who managed to activate the audience from the first moment with a trap display. , Latin rhythms and, above all, hyperpop, a genre in which he has managed to position himself as one of the most interesting figures thanks to ‘Cosas de brus’ and ‘Sensación de calor’, his last two published albums.

A brilliant start for some tables on which, in addition to the groups and artists who gathered throughout the afternoon and night of Friday, old acquaintances from this cultural event will take place such as La Casa Azul, a project led by Guille Milkyway, one of the great creators of pop galaxies in the musical history of our country, who returns after offering what was, without any doubt, the most memorable concert of the first edition. Along with him, on Saturday, will be the DJs M. Lacroix and David Van Bylen, the Cartagena-based Nunatak, who arrive ready to confirm that, just like in the studio, their latest work (‘Nunatak y la isla invisible’ ) also shines live as the most complete of their career so far, the hilarious Ojete Calor, ELYELLA, a word that is synonymous with party, and Miss Cafeina, a group that will offer one of its last performances at the Hermosa Fest before taking A deserved rest.