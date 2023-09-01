The second edition of the Detroit Month of Design is approaching, an event that promises to be even more exceptional than the previous one. On this occasion, the Consulate of Italy in Detroit and the Dante Alighieri Society of Michigan are preparing to proudly present their project called “LoveITDetroit”.

The exhibition

News that adds prestige to this project is the victory of the first tender of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for the title of “City of Italian Creativity in the World” this year. This acknowledgment confirms the value and importance of the “LoveITDetroit” project in spreading Italian creativity globally.

The event, which will take place at 1001 Woodward Ave, Campus Martius, Detroit’s main square (recently awarded the title of Best Square in the United States), will be open to the public from September 1 to 30 from 11:00 to 18: 00. This extraordinary installation will also host 12 live events, covering a wide range of sectors, from sustainable mobility to fashion, from aerospace to wine, from opera to cinema, with both local and Italian prominent speakers.

On September 1, the inauguration of Detroit Month of Design will take place at this space, an event dedicated annually to design in Detroit and the only UNESCO city of design in the United States. On this occasion, the Consulate of Italy in Detroit, represented by Consul Allegra Baistrocchi, confirmed Ludovica Serafini and Roberto Palomba as Ambassadors of Italian Design in the World and curators of the physical exhibition.

In the 2023 edition, LoveITDetroit aims to once again capture the attention of the international public, emphasizing and celebrating the Made in Italy vision. In particular, the installation in Detroit will highlight the path of Italian companies towards sustainability, combining this approach with the very essence of Made in Italy.

The spaces will be enriched with stories of Italian creativity and sustainability, from the wooden works of the Verginer brothers and the glass creations of the glass master Chiara Taiariol, to the textile materials of virtuous companies such as Dolcevita, Orange Fiber and Rada, obtained through the recycling of , such as recycled cotton, orange waste and ocean plastic. The opening night will be dedicated to Kartell’s ecological transition, celebrating the 20th anniversary of Philippe Starck’s “Louis Ghost” and the “Rechair” model made entirely with recycled Illy capsules. During the event, six of Detroit’s most renowned artists will paint examples of Kartell models in a live show, and the chairs will later be auctioned off for charity.

The contamination approach that distinguishes Palomba Serafini Associati will be incorporated into the exhibition, as explained by Ludovica+Roberto Palomba: “Our approach to design can be defined as ‘holistic’. We develop every detail focusing attention on the overall image, because in the end, all the elements of the design, like the voices of a choir, come together to create a single identity.”

The metaspace

To represent the value of Italian design in Detroit, the event will be hosted both in the real world and in the metaverse, with an engaging exhibition in which the virtual and real worlds will dialogue. The 3.0 version of the LoveITDetroit metaspace will present “Fashion Panorama – The Italian New Wave”, a project curated by Vogue Italia and promoted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. The aim of this initiative is to tell contemporary Italian fashion through the work of 10 innovative brands, which reinterpret the artisan tradition in a creative way, while maintaining a solid connection with other Italian cultural and creative industries and addressing relevant issues of contemporary society .

Thanks to DTE Energy’s MIGreenPower, which also involves Bedrock (owner of the space where LoveITDetroit will be held), the event will have zero impact from an energy point of view, with 100% of electricity consumption coming from renewable sources produced in Michigan .

In the words of Consul Baistrocchi, “LoveITDetroit will once again become an international showcase for Italian excellence, while spreading the importance of a sustainable approach in the creative industry and inspiring to adopt Italy’s best practices, integrating traditional craftsmanship, technology and innovation. For the love of Italy, for the love of Detroit and for the love of design!”