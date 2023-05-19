The second edition of Hydrogen Expo, the Italian exhibition-conference dedicated to the technological sector for the development of the hydrogen supply chain organized by Mediapoint&Exhibitions in the Piacenza Expo pavilions, closes with record numbers. In the three opening days, over 7,000 visitors crossed the threshold of the Piacenza Expo; over 150 Italian and foreign exhibitors present, quadruple compared to the June 2022 edition; 8,000 square meters of exhibition, triple the number of the first edition; 14 conferences/workshops organized over the three days, with over 100 qualified speakers; 31 sponsorships received by the event from the main trade associations; 7 institutional sponsorships.

The last appointment of the busy calendar of events also took place on the final day, the conference: ‘The energy transition in the world of transport: from battery-powered electric trucks to hydrogen trucks’, organized by A&T and Hydrogen-News.it. Among the speakers, also Professor Marco Mele, sole administrator of Sfbm (Servizi Fondo Bombole Metano), who underlined: “The safety of hydrogen-powered means of transport is the essential condition so that they can find in citizens, not only an openness but an attitude of full trust”. For Mele, “hydrogen is the future, a key element of the energy transition, and there is full awareness of this on the part of many countries, such as France and Germany, where hydrogen taxis are already circulating. Now it’s up to Italy to accelerate, if we consider that, to date, hydrogen public transport is circulating only in Bolzano and we know that there was initial resistance from users. Precisely for this reason, the issue of safety must be placed at the center of this process. The safety that Sfbm guarantees for natural gas cylinders, with periodic tests and inspections, it must also be insured for hydrogen ones”.

Great satisfaction was expressed by Fabio Potestà, director of Mediapoint&Exhibitions and organizer of the Fair: “Despite the flood, which hit the Emilia-Romagna region on the opening day of the fair, effectively cutting off one of the main communication Sud, we can only be satisfied with the enormous number of visitors, many of whom with a high specialist profile, who gathered at the Piacenza event during the three opening days.This success was certainly contributed by the large number of conferences and the quality of speakers, who attracted a large number of participants, who often had to attend the events standing”.

The first edition of the Ihta – Italian Hydrogen Technology Awards 2023 also met with enormous success, the awards designed to give visibility to the quality and innovation capacity of Italian companies and professionals operating in the various technological sectors relating to the hydrogen supply chain, delivered yesterday during the ‘Networking Event’.

Among the winners, the Italian and international excellences of the supply chain: project of the year, Sapio; company ‘Rising Star’, Brian&Partner; technological innovation, Ne.mesys, Fsc Technologies, Sapio; application innovation: Fincantieri, Ne.mesys., Hydrocell, Safe, Sofinter, Baxi; Tecnogen; Danieli Combustion Center; personality of the year award: Andrea Bombardi (Rina); Lorenzo Stocchino (Animp); special prize ‘lady award’: Alessandra Bendristo.

“There were very many foreign visitors, many of whom, enthusiastic about the high quality of the event, have already booked an exhibition area for the third edition of Hydrogen Expo, scheduled from 11 to 13 September 2024”, says Potestà .