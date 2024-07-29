The date of the Grasshopper Direct is July 31, 2024 . Although it is not specified, we assume that it will be possible to follow it via YouTube and Twitch, if not also via social networks such as Twitter.

Grasshopper Manufacture, the team behind games such as No More Heroes, Killer7 and Lollipop Chainsaw, has announced the second Grasshopper Direct his streaming event in which he will announce the latest news dedicated to his video games.

What we expect to see at Grasshopper Direct

Grasshopper Manufacture hasn’t technically announced what will be shown during the livestream, but one of the tags in its tweet, which you can find below and translated in the next paragraph, states “SotDHR“, namely Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered. We can therefore assume that this game will be present and we will have the opportunity to see something new.

“The second Grasshopper Direct will air this Wednesday, July 31st! We’re currently scrambling to get it ready *on time* this time, and we don’t want to spoil anything, so stay tuned for more updates on the exact time!” the company writesLast year’s live broadcast had some issues, but it looks like the team is working hard to make things run smoothly this time around.

With regard to Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remasteredremember that this is a remastered version (as is obvious) of the action game. It will be released for PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and PS5 for only €24.99. The release date is October 31st. Here are all the features of this new edition.