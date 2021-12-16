An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 occurred in the water area of ​​Lake Baikal on Wednesday evening, December 15.

“4.7. Lake Baikal. 96 km southeast of Irkutsk “, – reported on website European-Mediterranean Seismological Center ..

The epicenter was located in the water area of ​​Lake Baikal in the Republic of Buryatia, close to the border with the Irkutsk region. Tremors were felt in Irkutsk itself, the correspondent reports. TASS…

Site The Baikal branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences reports that the magnitude was 4.9, the intensity at the epicenter was 6.7 points. In the Angarsk, Irkutsk, Slyudyansky and Shelekhovsky districts of the Irkutsk region, tremors with an intensity of 3-4 points were felt.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 in the Kabansky region of Buryatia in the south of Lake Baikal was reported by the press service of the regional head office of the Ministry of Emergencies.

“Today <...> at 21:44 local time (16:44 Moscow time) a seismic event took place on the territory of the Kabansky district. The magnitude was 4.9. The epicenter was located 22.5 km northeast of the Tankhoi settlement in the water area of ​​Lake Baikal, ” website departments.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, “tremors of up to 2 points were felt in the city of Ulan-Ude, in the Kabansky, Dzhidinsky, Zakamensky, Selenginsky and Tunkinsky regions.”

For residents of the Baikal region, this earthquake was the second in a day. Earlier in the morning, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 was recorded, tremors with a magnitude of 2 to 5 were felt in 47 settlements of the Irkutsk region and the Republic of Buryatia. The epicenter was located in the water area of ​​Lake Baikal on the border of two regions.

On December 13, a slight earthquake occurred on the border of the Taishet and Nizhneudinsk regions. The magnitude of the seismic event was 3. The epicenter was located 80 km from Taishet.

On January 12, residents of Irkutsk felt a series of earthquakes. The epicenter was located in the area of ​​Lake Khubsugul, the intensity of tremors was 8.7 points. According to the Institute of the Earth’s Crust, SB RAS, a series of tremors was triggered by an earthquake that occurred in September 2020.