43,762 Murcians under 60 years of age who received the first dose of AstraZeneca as essential workers will continue for another month without knowing if they will be able to complete the immunization with a second injection of this vaccine or, on the contrary, will finally be administered the Pfizer formula. Nearly two million teachers, police and health workers, among others, are found throughout Spain in this situation.

The Public Health Commission yesterday agreed to postpone the second injection for four more weeks (until 4:00 p.m. from the first dose), thus expressly skipping the recommendations of the laboratory and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) itself, which urge to inject the second dose. before the 84 days (12 weeks) indicated on the prospectus. The authorization of Health so that the communities can exceed the deadlines has its justification in that the department directed by Carolina Darias wants to know the conclusions of the study on the effects of inoculating a second puncture of another commercial brand and of different technology, in this case Pfizer.

The problem is that the results of this project, called CombiVacs, will be known at the earliest in mid-May, as announced by the Carlos III Institute, responsible for it. However, May 4 marks the 12-week deadline for the second inoculation for the first teachers, police, military, prison officials or firefighters who were vaccinated with AstraZeneca.

The Ministry voted against, and warned that “complete immunization will be further delayed” of those affected



Thus, the postponement of the second dose until 16 weeks – according to those responsible for the Presentation of Vaccines – will cause hundreds of thousands of people to fall outside the margins set by the EMA, which in recent weeks had advised Countries inoculating the second dose of AstraZeneca without delay and not even considering the possibility of a ‘vaccine cocktail’ on which there is no scientific evidence.

More than 105,000 injectables in the last week in the Region The vaccination campaign has entered a new phase after the increase in available doses. The Region has received more than 105,000 units this week, a figure that is quite a record. On Monday, 43,290 doses of Pfizer arrived, about 12,000 more than usual. 3,300 vaccines from AstraZeneca, 4,800 from Moderna and 4,000 from Janssen were added to this game. Yesterday, the Ministry sent a new batch with 50,300 doses of AstraZeneca. Speaking to the program “Public Square” of Onda Regional, collected by Europa Press, the spokesman for the Ministry, Jaime Pérez, explained that the forecasts are to receive more than 100,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna in the next four weeks. Specifically, 50,000 injectables during the next two weeks, “which would rise to more than 60,000 during the next two,” said the spokesman. The Pfizer batches are arriving without incident, but Jaime Pérez warned that the “irregularity” in the shipments of the rest of the vaccines makes planning “very complicated”. «As soon as they announce the arrival of 40,000 doses and then they retract and tell you that 4,000 will arrive; and at other times they don’t tell you anything and the next day 50,000 arrive ”, he lamented. The Region of Murcia continues to be the second community that has used the fewest roads in relation to those received. Specifically, the Ministry has administered 86.9% of the doses, while the national average stands at 92.9%.

Only one country in Europe, Ireland, has opted for the Spanish solution, waiting to have evidence on the effects of the ‘vaccine cocktail’ that mixes a first dose of adenovirus prophylaxis (AstraZeneca) with another from a totally different base (Pfizer), which is based on Messenger RNA technology. The Ministry of Health voted yesterday against the postponement, since “it will only delay more the complete immunization of people who have already been vaccinated with the first dose.”

Long delay



Health, as Darias announced last Wednesday after the Interterritorial Council, wants to have that scientific evidence about the mixture of vaccines that countries such as Germany, France, Finland or Sweden already carry out with their own study. But this investigation, which Carlos III wanted to be express, is long overdue, to the point that the study, which was presented on April 19, only started on Thursday, with the “recruitment” of 600 volunteers and the inoculation of the Pfizer formula to 400 of them.

The department headed by Carolina Darias, who always stated that she would follow the EMA’s instructions that she now ignores, thus also rejects the insistent request in recent days from communities such as Andalusia, Madrid, Catalonia, Murcia, Aragon and the Basque Country to proceed. to inoculate all those under the age of 60 with the second dose of the AstraZeneca formula.

Molina de Segura will recover the mass immunization point The mayor of Molina de Segura, Eliseo García Cantó, announced yesterday that the town will recover its mass vaccination point against Covid from May 9. This was transmitted to the first councilor by the Murcian Health Service, through its Vaccination Points Coordination service. Eliseo García expressed his gratitude to all the social groups that have mobilized in favor of this measure, as well as the municipal plenary session, which approved last Monday an urgent motion presented by the Councilor for Sports and Health, Miguel Ángel Cantero García, in which urged the regional government to reconsider this decision. All parties voted in favor, including the PP. However, this party defended that those who wish can be vaccinated in their health centers. Eliseo García thanked the health authorities for once again considering Molina de Segura as a vaccination center, facilitating this process for all residents of the municipality. According to the information offered by the SMS, from May 9, Molinenses between 65 and 69 years old will be summoned to receive their doses at the vaccination point to be determined, which in all probability will be Pavilion I of the Sports City The Romeral. Massive immunizations have already been carried out in these facilities on April 16 and 19.

“Expanding the interval will allow more information to be available to make a decision that guarantees the safety of vaccination taking into account the best available knowledge,” said Health in a note, in which he also insisted that this extension of terms will also serve Public Health experts to “review the published pharmacovigilance data on the use of the second dose of AstraZeneca in this age group.”

The EMA has documented 228 episodes of embolisms, including 18 deaths, among people immunized with the British serum, after the administration of some 30 million doses.

Scientific societies



Darias’s team anticipated criticism for delaying vaccination. He insisted that only “the precautionary principle” moves them, and assured that his decision to postpone the second dose for up to 16 weeks has the endorsement of the Federation of Spanish Scientific Medical Associations (FACME). However, seventeen scientific societies have asked the Ministry of Health to allow those vaccinated with a single dose of AstraZeneca to receive the second if they wish. In a manifesto, they press for a decision because a single dose of AstraZeneca “produces a sufficient immunization, but with an unknown time horizon and that could decline shortly.”