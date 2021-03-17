Symbol of another time, the departure of Carlos Romero Deschamps from Pemex has seated the Mexican State on the couch. Leader of the all-powerful oil union for 26 years, from 1993 to 2019, he had kept his job at Pemex, despite the insistent accusations of corruption, a constant in his life. Leaving the union was the first death of a man who had been everything. Today, he died again. The president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, said this Tuesday that the oilman leaves his job in the parastatal on a “voluntary” basis. True or not, his departure raises a great question about the capacity – and the will – of justice to prosecute him. The Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) has three cases open against him for alleged fraud, illicit enrichment and money laundering.

Romero Deschamps (Tampico, 1944) was the last Charro leader, “an old-fashioned corporate unionist, with undemocratic practices and without accountability,” as researcher Ana Lília Pérez writes in a profile dedicated to the union leader, published in 2012. Pérez, who has dedicated four books to Pemex and its corruption, explains in an interview that the power of Romero Deschamps “was above the directors of the parastatal, even above the secretaries of state, the same with the PRI than with the PAN ”. Not for nothing, the unionist planned to stay on vacation until 2024, a time that compensated for his tireless dedication to oil workers. His departure from Pemex has ruined his plans.

With more than 100,000 members, the absolute owner of the oil flow, the union has behaved over the decades as a “group of gangsters, with betrayals, businesses and the eternal struggle for local leaders to fight the national leadership,” he adds. Perez. In this logic, the work of the union has consisted of squeezing the workers more than helping them, starting with the mafia unit, the sale of places, as happens, for example, in the educational union. The difference is that oil has always been more profitable than classrooms.

The son of a railroad man, Romero Deschamps became an oilman in the shadow of the Salamanca refinery in Guanajuato. A cousin put him to work as a casual in 1969, a job that he later managed to do permanently. Just a boy, Romero Deschamps fell under the wing of Joaquín Hernández, alias The Quina, the union’s first great leader, who held office for 41 years, from 1958 to 1989.

Carlos Ibarra, an old oilman from Reynosa, says that Romero Deschamps began to rise because he became the driver of La Quina. “That was a dictatorship, man!” He exclaims, “because according to the union’s statutes, every three years the leadership of the north, center and south zones had to take turns. However, neither La Quina nor Romero Deschamps respected that ”.

The betrayal of La Quina

There are disparate memories of La Quina. Pérez says that he was a charismatic man, as Romero Deschamps never was. “La Quina became very controversial because of its power, it built the entire emporium of the union,” he says. For Ibarra, the time of La Quina was terrible. “We formed the National Petroleum Movement in 1975,” recalls Ibarra, referring to a dissident faction of the union, of which he is still the vice president. “At that time we were already asking for a democracy in there, an end to slave labor, the sale of jobs, and so on. And also the end of the right to leave: the workers, to find work for their children, had to first take their daughters to the leaders, ”he says.

La Quina fell in the first year of the Carlos Salinas de Gortari government. The motive does not seem clear, but the authorities arrested him in Tampico in 1989. Both Pérez and Ibarra say that Romero Deschamps betrayed him. In more detail, Pérez explains that Romero Deschamps called his boss’s mansion hours before the arrest, just to check that he was home.

After the fall of La Quina, Romero Deschamps still had to wait a few years. The union leadership had many girlfriends, and the suitors had waited decades for an opportunity. A retired oilman, Sebastián Guzmán, came to the helm, but his tenure was short due to diabetes. In 1993, Romero Deschamps rose to the head of the union.

Ibarra also has bad memories of that time. In December of that year, the fraudulent election of the union leader from section 24 of the union, based in Salamanca, ended in blows. There was even one death. “There was no change with his arrival, because the assemblies with a secret ballot for the election of union leaders were not authorized,” he says.

The disenchantment of the old tanker rivals in size the scandals Romero Deschamps has been involved in over the years. Perhaps one of the most famous is the Pemexgate, the triangulation scheme of hundreds of millions of pesos from Pemex to the PRI campaign in 2000, through the union. “Pemex was the petty cash of the government in turn,” criticizes Pérez. “For everything that was wanted to be done without accountability, money was withdrawn from Pemex, an example of this is the Pemexgate“, Add. “What Romero Deschamps did was turn the union into a powerhouse in terms of votes.”

Justice now has the floor. Romero Deschamps emerged unscathed from the Pemexgate, in part because of the exceptional use he made of bureaucratic dribbling: the oil leader got seats in the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate up to five times. Away from Pemex and the union, the question now is whether he will have a hidden ace up his sleeve. As for Pemex, neither Pérez nor Ibarra are too optimistic. “Now the one who was their treasurer is the leader of the union. One is very disappointed even with the government itself, ”says Ibarra. “The structure of the union was born PRI and thus it has been maintained”, adds Pérez, “The people who have left in the union are their closest group. The same dome with which he operated ”, ditch.

